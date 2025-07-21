Polar Park to Host 5th Annual "DJ Trivia Night" Wednesday, August 27, at 7 p.m.; Registration Is Free for the First Time Ever
July 21, 2025 - International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, MA - Polar Park will host the fifth annual "DJ Trivia Night," presented by Central Mass Productions, on Wednesday, August 27, at 7 p.m. For the first time, registration for the event is free, and the Trivia Party will be held on the warning track near the WooSox Dugout, where fans can purchase food and beverages.
Registration is capped at 25 teams of up to 10 people per team. Slots are expected to fill quickly and can be secured now at polarpark.com/trivia.
Gate D will open at 6 p.m., and trivia will begin around 7 p.m.
The top three teams win cash prizes.
About DJ Trivia
Featured in restaurants and bars across the nation, DJ Trivia is a fun, live, and interactive trivia game that includes you, your team, other teams, and a live DJ host. The live DJ Trivia host will display the questions on the videoboard and offer a variety of interesting trivia categories: Movies, History, Music, TV, Science, and more. It's also great fun for private events and fundraisers! Bring your friends, family, and coworkers to join in on the fun with America's best live trivia game-DJ Trivia!
