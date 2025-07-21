5,030 Hot Dog Giveaway and Peanuts Night Highlights Bulls' Six-Game Homestand

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls return home to begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday, July 22, versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

Tuesday, July 22 vs Jacksonville

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Lenovo

Tendies and Tallboys Tuesday: Enjoy chicken tenders for just $2 each, or three for $5, or even a helmet of ten for $15. And did we mention $5 Miller Lite, Bud, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra canned tallboy beers?

STEM Night presented by Lenovo: In addition to honor the two recipients of the Lenovo STEM Scholarship Program, Lenovo will be on site with STEM-related activities.

Wednesday, July 23 vs Jacksonville

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Carpe

Wednesday Night Baseball: Enjoy an evening of baseball at the DBAP as the Bulls face off against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

 Thursday, July 24 vs Jacksonville

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce

Dollar Dog Thursday: Fans can once again enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2025.

Friday, July 25 vs Jacksonville

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Budweiser in support of Folds of Honor

Pre-Game Budweiser Clydesdales Parade: The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be parading on Blackwell Street in front of Durham Bulls Athletic Park before the game in partnership with Harris Beverages.

Peanuts Night: A Christmas in July Special: Join us as we celebrate Christmas in July with a special Peanuts theme! Bulls players and coaches will be wearing special Peanuts Christmas in July jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off online beginning that night, with proceeds benefitting the Durham Bulls Youth Athletic League.

Champ The Bat Dog presented by Dr. Judy Morgan's Naturally Healthy Pets: See Ripken the Bat Dog's brother Champ make fetch happen by grabbing Bulls players' bats on the field during the game.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux!

Saturday, July 26 vs Jacksonville

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Michael and Son

Outdoors Night with Post-Game Camp Out: Join us for our second Outdoors Night at the DBAP presented by Mossy Oak, featuring a post-game camp out! Bulls players and coaches will also sport a special edition Mossy Oak Break-Up Eclipse camo jersey, featuring the Rays sunburst logo on the sleeve. For more info on post-game camp out packages, please click here.

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: Stick around after the game for our first Saturday night fireworks show of the season, presented by Window World!

Champ The Bat Dog presented by Dr. Judy Morgan's Naturally Healthy Pets: See Ripken the Bat Dog's brother Champ make fetch happen by grabbing Bulls players' bats on the field during the game.

Sunday, July 27 vs Jacksonville

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Gates Open: 4:00pm

Game Sponsor: Kanki

5,030 Sahlen's Hot Dog Giveaway: In honor of the 30th season at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, the Bulls will be giving away 5,030 Sahlen's hot dogs! Fans will receive one Sahlen's hot dog when they enter, starting when gates open at 4:00pm. If any Sahlen's hot dogs remain once the game starts, fans may return to the front entrance and receive up to two hot dogs per person at a time, while supplies last.

Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under get to run the same bases as Bulls players after the game thanks to Nature's Twist.

Tickets for all 2025 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.







