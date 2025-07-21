Saints Twinning with Their Promotions During July 22-27 Homestand

July 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - All we need is a little Luck of the Irish over the final two months of the season and we'll feel secure in making a playoff push. The love and passion we put into this week's promotions is undeniable. We promise our office wasn't crying as we came up with the ideas. So get ready to have fun with your family, friends, and significant others because LIVE FROM ST. PAUL IT'S THE JULY 22-27 HOMESTAND.

Tuesday, July 22 vs. Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox), 7:07 p.m. - Minnesota Twins Night Presented by CHS with a CHS/Saints Cross Body Bag Giveaway (1,500)

Saints/Twins. Twins/Saints. We've been together since 2021 and the future stars of the Minnesota Twins can be seen at CHS Field 75 times during the season. Since the 2021 season, a total of 21 St. Paul Saints players have gotten their first ever Major League call up, joining the Twins and making a major impact. We celebrate this incredible partnership on Minnesota Twins Night, presented by CHS. This season alone Travis Adams, Ryan Fitzgerald, Luke Keaschall, and Carson McCusker, have made their rookie debuts with the Twins. A total of 34 first timers have made their Major League debut with the Twins straight from the Saints since the start of the affiliation back in 2021. Celebrate this incredible partnership as the first 1,500 fans will receive a co-branded crossbody bag giveaway. Take your new giveaway around the country on a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, July 25 vs. Worcester Red Sox, 1:07 p.m. - Office (Day) Games 2025

What to do on an off-year of the Olympics? Come on out to our afternoon game and take part in our Office Games, 2025. Grab your stapler and see how far, and accurate, you can throw it. Who among us hasn't slid across the floor in our swivel chair? That will come in handy during our swivel chair sprint. Take flight with our paper airplane flying contest. Each morning you and your coworkers spent at least 10 minutes at the coffee maker. Team up with your favorite person in the office for the coffee mug relay. Find out where the most athletic offices are in the state on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, July 24 vs. Worcester Red Sox, 7:07 p.m. - Irish Night presented by Hamline University

We all become a little, or a lot, Irish in March during St. Patrick's Day, but our European friends are known for more than just an imbibing good time. Come find out all the unique facts on Irish Night presented by Hamline University. We can all thank the Irish for dressing up in October as Halloween was originally an Irish celebration. The number of countries in the world with a musical instrument as a national symbol: 1. That's right, Ireland uses an Irish harp as their national symbol. The Irish's strong folk tradition has provided us with song to Irish dance and to poetry. Let's not forget leprechauns, who were mischievous little fairies, while the shamrock (or clover) was traditionally a symbol for the Catholic Holy Trinity. Throughout the game fans can bid on the player worn jersey's and go home with a special piece of memorabilia. No better way to celebrate that on a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, July 25 vs. Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox), 7:07 p.m. - Celebrating 50 Years of the #1 Sketch Comedy Show on a Friday Night Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy

Live from Saint Paul, It's Friday NIIIIIGHT. We're Bringing The Cowbell, and more of it, Down By the River at CHS Field. Our former owner, Bill Murray, used to be on some sketch comedy show that just celebrated 50 years on TV. Will he make an appearance tonight when we honor said sketch comedy show? Who knows, but we do know we'll play a little Celebrity Jeopardy, Saints style. It's Friday, so we've got our Weekend Update crew ready to give you all the news. Our team is filled with players from all over, but some of them have definitely gotten back on San Vicente, taking it to the 10, and switching over to the 405 North, dumping them off onto Mulholland. "Hey! Would you eat the moon if it were made of spare ribs?" You can stare at the moon during our Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy with music from SNL acts/musical guests.

Saturday, July 26 vs. Worcester Red Sox, 6:37 p.m. - Securian Financial Night

Securian Financial understands the value of being there for the moments that matter and not just in baseball. Just like the Saints have you covered for summer fun, Securian Financial has you covered when it comes to insurance and retirement solutions to prepare, protect, and secure a confident financial future. Help us welcome our longtime friends during Securian Financial Night at the ballpark. Our Securian friends would look great in a tropical shirt on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, July 27 vs. Worcester Red Sox, 2:07 p.m. - There's No Crying In Baseball, or Over Undeniably Dairy Spilled Milk

Milk. Cream. Butter. Yogurt. Cheese. Custard. The list goes on and on, but you'll learn about everything dairy has its hand in during our Undeniably Dairy Day. The U.S. consumes more than 330 pounds of dairy per capita per year. Dairy can be used for more than just making some of our favorite foods and drinks. If you have copper pans or brass items that need shining, grab some yogurt from the fridge. The lactic acid in the yogurt eats away at the tarnish and restores shine. Don't be afraid to use milk to give yourself a facial or soften skin. Have an extremely large block of cheese laying around? Feel free to make a bust of your favorite person's face. Get your kids dairy area out on the field following the game as they run the bases on a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (September 13) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.







