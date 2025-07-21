Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, July 22nd to Sunday, July 27th

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets return home to NBT Bank Stadium for a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A Kansas City Royals) from Tuesday, July 22nd to Sunday July 27th. The homestand features two jersey giveaways, Christmas in July, Haudenosaunee Night, National Ice Cream Day, three nights of fireworks, and more.

Tuesday, July 22nd (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - The week starts with Dig Safe Day on a Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by National Grid and The Score 1260. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $14 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Wednesday, July 23rd (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - This Wednesday is a We Care Wednesday, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. We Care Wednesdays provide local 501(c)(3) organizations the opportunity of a game day experience at no cost to them to help gain awareness and raise money for their worthwhile organizations. Fans can go to those organizations websites or use the following link to buy tickets with $5 from each ticket sold through the link going back to individual nonprofits: We Care Wednesday

Wednesday is also a Wildcat and Wine Slushy Wednesday. Fans can enjoy $5 off wings and other select items at the Wildcat Concession Stand down the left-field line. Plus, wine slushies are 50% off at the Jim Beam Dugout Bar behind home plate and on the 315 Bullpen Bar in left field.

Thursday, July 24th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - This week's Dollar Thursday is Molina Healthcare Night, featuring postgame fireworks, presented by Molina Healthcare.

Dollar Thursday is still the greatest invention in the history of baseball. Fans can enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders. Plus, there's always a DJ all game long on the 315 Bullpen Bar. All Dollar Thursdays are also presented by 95X.

Friday, July 25th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - The Syracuse Mets are celebrating Christmas in July, presented by the Salvation Army, on this Fizzy Friday and Fireworks Friday. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a special Christmas in July jersey giveaway. Fans can also visit and take photos with Santa during the game down the right-field line in the lower concourse Wall of Fame room (underneath the Metropolitan Club). After the game, fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks extravaganza. All sponsored by the Salvation Army.

Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available that include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed Christmas in July jersey giveaway. Only 300 Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available, and they can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack.

Plus, on Fizzy Fridays, special beverage ticket packages are available to fans 21 & older. For only $30, fans get an Outfield Box ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for all beverages at the -196 Pub & Grub, located underneath the Metropolitan Club on the first base side, including canned craft beers, canned cocktails, water, or soda. ($35 for a Dugout Box ticket). Tickets must be purchased at syracusemets.com or at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at the Stadium.

Saturday, July 26th (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - This Super Saturday is Haudenosaunee Night with a jersey giveaway, game-worn jersey auction, and postgame fireworks, all presented by M&T Bank. The Syracuse Mets will celebrate the Six Nations during the game. Plus, the first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Haudenosaunee jersey giveaway. Syracuse Mets players and coaches will wear special on-field Haudenosaunee jerseys that will be auctioned off online at syracusemets.com/auction with proceeds benefitting the Haudenosaunee Nationals Development group. After the game, fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks show, presented by M&T Bank.

Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available that include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed Haudenosaunee jersey giveaway. Only 300 Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available, and they can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack.

Sunday, July 27th (1:05 p.m., gates open 12:00 p.m.) - Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, featuring a clear backpack giveaway and postgame ice cream eating contest, presented by Perry's Ice Cream. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a clear backpack. After the game, the Syracuse Mets are hosting an ice cream eating contest featuring defending champion Bill Ryan and three pre-selected contestants.

Plus, every Sunday is Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a bag of chips, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink, and a kids ice cream.

After the game, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.

The Syracuse Mets are also hosting a Diaper Drive on Sunday with the CNY Diaper Bank from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Please bring a package of any size diapers to donate to the CNY Diaper Bank. The donation table will be set up in front of the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium. The first 500 fans to donate will receive a Mets gift.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

