Marsee's Three Hits, Home Run Not Enough in 5-3 Defeat

July 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Jakob Marsee finished a triple shy of the cycle on Saturday, but the Gwinnett Stripers rallied to a 5-3 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Coolray Field.

With the Jumbo Shrimp (57-37, 10-9) ahead 3-2, reliever Christian Roa (7-2) walked the first two Stripers (38-57, 9-11) of the sixth inning. After a foul out and ground out, Jason Delay's two-run single gave Gwinnett its first lead of the series.

The Stripers added a run in the seventh. Jarred Kelenic singled to lead off the inning before stealing second. He scored on an RBI single from Luke Waddell.

Gwinnett starter JR Ritchie (1-0) yielded three runs on five hits in 6.0 innings in his Triple-A debut before yielding to Austin Cox, who worked the final 3.0 innings to pick up his first save.

Jacksonville jumped out to an early advantage. Marsee homered with one out in the first and Maximo Acosta did the same in the second to go up 2-0.

In the bottom of the third, David Fletcher socked a solo shot to cut the Jumbo Shrimp lead in half.

Jacksonville got the run back in the fifth. Troy Johnston was hit by a pitch with one out. He stole second and scored on a Marsee double.

Matthew Batten led off with a double in the bottom of the fifth. Two batters later, he scored on a Fletcher base knock to cut things to 3-2.

Jacksonville and Gwinnett meet in Sunday's 1:05 p.m. rubbert match. LHP Robby Snelling (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Stripers RHP Blake Burkhalter (0-0, 1.80 ERA). Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.







