Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 19 at Lehigh Valley

July 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (8-11, 35-56) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (8-10, 54-38)

Saturday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Cade Cavalli (3-4, 5.80) vs. RHP Mick Abel (6-2, 2.00)

SMELLS LIKE BACON...: Fresh off the All-Star break, the Red Wings hit the road for a three-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, and came out swinging with an impressive 11-4 win...LF ANDREW PINCKNEY powered the offense with his first career multi-homer game, while 1B YOHANDY MORALES added a pair of singles and a two-run blast...RF NICK SCHNELL remained productive at the plate, notching a three-run homer, a triple, and a single...the Wings look to continue their momentum tonight as they take on Lehigh Valley for game two of their three-game set...RHP CADE CAVALLI is slated to start for the Wings against the IronPigs' RHP Mick Abel.

...APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON: After starting the season with a 1-8 record against Lehigh Valley, including eight consecutive losses, Rochester has bounced back to win seven-straight and eight of their last nine to even the season series at nine games apiece...dating back to their 15-14, 10-inning victory over the IronPigs on 5/2, the Red Wings offense carries a team batting average of .337 (114-for-338) with 43 extra-base hits (15 HR, 2 3B, 26 2B) against the IronPigs with a .964 OPS across nine games...CF ROBERT HASSELL III carries a season slash line of .408/.468/.662 against Lehigh Valley, including 39% of his 74 total hits in 2025 (29), 10 XBH (4 HR, 6 2B) and 17 RBI across 17 games...the lefty bat added two more in the victory last night, going 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored...

Over the course of the season, Rochester carries a .295 batting average (186-for-630) against Philadelphia's top affiliate...this is on pace to be the Red Wings' highest mark against a single opponent (min. 10 G) since they hit .303 against Syracuse in 2017.

GIMME THAT!: The Red Wings swiped four bases in last night's win, marking their 21st straight game with a stolen base...21 straight games with a stolen base is good for the longest International League stolen base streak since at least 2004, and is just six games shy of the Triple-A record since at least 2004, held by the Tacoma Rainiers (SEA, 27 in 2024)...

2B DARREN BAKER swiped his 75th career stolen base last night...Baker ranks third in Red Wings franchise history, and first in the Nationals Era (Since 2021) in stolen bases.

THINK PINCK: LF ANDREW PINCKNEY crushed two homers in the series opener on Friday night, as part of a 3-for-5 day...the Alabama native's multi-homer performance marked the first of his professional career...in July, Pinckney is batting .333 (13-for-39) while boasting a .935 OPS, and swiping five bags over that stretch...

The former Fourth Round Pick's second homer of the night pushed him over 100 RBI in his Minor League Career, 30 of which have come in 2025...

Pinckney is tied for the lead in homers among active Red Wings with RF NICK SCHNELL (11), and is ranked third in RBI (30)

NICK & MORTY: RF NICK SCHNELL continued his scorching hot July with a three-hit performance coming out of the All-Star break...finishing just a double short of hitting for the cycle, he recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the month, and his third three-hit game over that span...since 7/1, Schnell is batting .400 (20-for-50) with six home runs, five doubles, and a 1.364 OPS...he's also stolen six bases, tied for the most he's had in any month of his Minor League career (6 in May 2021)...

The Indianapolis native became the first Red Wing to finish a double short of the cycle since Travis Blankenhorn, who also did it against LHV, in 2024 (8/22)...

With three hits last night, Schnell surpassed 400 career minor league hits.

YO-ING, YO-ING GONE: 1B YOHANDY MORALES collected two singles and launched a two-run shot in last night's contest to continue his hot streak at the plate...in July, the Florida native is batting .333 (16-for-48) with a 1.081 OPS, five home runs, eleven runs scored, and 15 RBI...in the second half of the season, Morales is ranked second among all active Red Wings in total bases (39), hits (20), RBI (15), and XBH (9)...

In his last 10 games (Since 7/3 @ BUF), Morales has hit four homers, trailing only RF NICK SCHNELL, who has five homers over that stretch for the team lead.

DYNAMIC DUO: RHP EDUARDO SALAZAR and RHP ZACH BRZYKCY each threw a scoreless inning to close out the Rochester win...both pitchers have kept opposing teams scoreless since returning to the Red Wings, with Brzykcy appearing in three games and Salazar appearing in two...in 11 appearances this season, Salazar has thrown to a 1.46 ERA (2 ER, 12.1 IP), while Brzykcy has a 2.08 ERA (2 ER, 8.2 IP) through eight outings, holding hitters to a combined .192 batting average (14-for-73).

I GOT THE MAGIC IN ME: Continuing his Rehab Assignment from Double-A Harrisburg, RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA entered in the seventh last night and pitched a scoreless frame, allowing one hit with a strikeout and a pair of walks...the Cuban born right-hander is the fifth player to appear on a Major League Rehab Assignment, 36th pitcher total, and 59th player overall to suit up for the Red Wings this season...

Ribalta is now just five appearances shy of 150 in his professional career (MLB & MiLB).

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2017: On July 19, 2017, the Red Wings won a 7-6 thriller over the Charlotte Knights on a walk-off single from DH BYUNG HO PARK ...The Wings found themselves trailing the Knights 6-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but scored five unanswered runs to seal the game in the final frame...Park's walk-off single was part of a 3-for-4 game, which included a homer in the bottom of the sixth...1B KENNYS VARGAS and C MITCH GARVER, each homered in the win.







International League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.