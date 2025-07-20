Rochester Blanks Lehigh Valley in Rubber Match

The Rochester Red Wings and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs concluded their season series on a rainy Sunday afternoon in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Wings jumped to an early lead, but the offense exploded after a 43-minute rain delay, and the Red Wings scored six runs in the final three innings to clinch an 8-0 win. With the win, the Wings clinched the series victory and salvaged a split in the season series with Lehigh Valley after starting 1-8. C Francisco Mejía crushed his first homer as a Red Wing, and 3B Trey Lipscomb logged three extra-base hits, including his second homer in as many days in the win.

The Red Wings got the scoring going in the third inning, as Francisco Mejía crushed his first home run as a Wing, blasting a ball 380 feet out to right center, giving Rochester their sixth home run of the series. This put the Red Wings in front 1-0.

The Wings added to their lead in the top of the fifth inning. Trey Lipscomb laced a leadoff double down the left field line, and two batters later moved to third via groundout. LF Darren Baker and CF Robert Hassell III then worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. 1B Yohandy Morales came through and knocked a two-out infield single to bring home a run, giving Rochester the 2-0 lead.

Rochester added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning. Darren Baker led off the inning with a walk, and Robert Hassell III promptly lined a single into right field to put two runners on. After a double play put the runner on third with two outs, 2B José Tena cashed in by roping a double off the right field wall, giving the Wings the 3-0 advantage.

With pitching firmly in control, the Red Wings continued to expand the lead offensively in the top of the eighth inning. Trey Lipscomb crushed a 1-2 sweeper and sent it 407 feet over the left field fence for a solo home run. The home run marked his fifth, and farthest, big fly of the season and made the score 4-0.

In the top of the ninth, the Wings took control of the game. The inning started with back-to-back walks from Darren Baker and Robert Hassell III, as well as a single from Yohandy Morales to load the bases with no outs. During the next at-bat, Baker scored from third on a balk, and Hassell plated another run on a groundout to give Rochester the 6-0 lead. Andrew Pinckney and

Trey Lipscomb proceeded to rope back-to-back doubles, adding two more runs and giving the Red Wings the 8-0 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Lehigh Valley went down without scoring in the bottom half on two walks and a fielding error to give Rochester the series win.

LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara took the mound for the series finale, marking his first start for the Wings since April 13 at Scranton/WB. The southpaw tossed 5.0 innings of scoreless ball, allowing six hits, two walks, and striking out two 'Pigs. Rehabbing RHP Orlando Ribalta was the first man out of the bullpen. The Cuba native pitched 1.0 inning, allowing one hit and no runs. RHP Ryan Loutos came on for the seventh inning and delivered 1.0 scoreless inning, allowing two walks. LHP Konnor Pilkington entered the game in the eighth inning. The southpaw tossed 1.0 inning, going 1-2-3 while striking out one in the frame to extend his scoreless appearance streak to 12 games. In the ninth inning, RHP Eduardo Salazar entered the game and worked a scoreless frame. The Venezuelan hurled 1.0 inning, walking two batters but earning an effortless double play to end the threat and the game.

The Red Wings Player of the Game on Sunday afternoon is once again 3B Trey Lipscomb, who finished 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two doubles, a walk, and a pair of runs scored. The Tennessee alum also scored two runs in the contest, and is up to five home runs and 30 RBI on the season. This is the first time Lipscomb has hit a home run in back-to-back games since July 3 & 4 last season against Buffalo, and makes him just the fourth Rochester hitter to log three extra-base hits in a game this season.

The Red Wings will have a day off before they host Scranton/WB for a six-game set at Innovative Field starting on Tuesday. It will be RHP Chase Solesky on the mound for the Wings. First pitch is set for 6:45 PM.







