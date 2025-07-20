Burkhalter Earns First Triple-A Win, Stripers Clinch Series with 5-3 Victory over Jacksonville

July 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Atlanta Braves' No. 14 prospect Blake Burkhalter tossed 5.0 innings of three-run baseball and Eddys Leonard lifted him to victory with his team-leading 13 th home run as the Gwinnett Stripers (10-11) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (10-10) 5-3 on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. The Stripers went 2-1 in the weekend set, their fifth series triumph of 2025.

Decisive Plays: Jacksonville got on the board first in the second inning with a solo homer from Victor Mesa Jr. (4). The Stripers took a 2-1 lead with RBI singles from Jose Devers and David Fletcher. The Jumbo Shrimp tied the game at 2-2 in the third on a Deyvison De Los Santos RBI single and took a 3-2 lead in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Jacob Berry. Gwinnett responded with a bang in the fifth thanks to a two-run homer from Leonard (13). Ahead 4-3, the Stripers added a run of insurance with an RBI double from Jarred Kelenic. The bullpen combined on 4.0 scoreless innings from there to lock down the 5-3 win.

Key Contributors: Leonard (1-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) had the lone multi-RBI day for Gwinnett. Devers (3-for-3, RBI) reached base in all four of his plate appearances. Burkhalter (W, 1-0) tossed 5.0 innings and allowed three earned runs in his Coolray Field debut. His performance was followed by a scoreless 2.0 innings from Daysbel Hernandez (H, 2) to go along with 1.0 scoreless inning each from Hayden Harris (H, 3) and Enoli Paredes (S, 1). For Jacksonville, Jakob Marsee finished with his second straight three-hit game.

Noteworthy: Leonard's homer extended his hitting streak to 10 games. Luke Waddell went 0-for-4 to snap his team-best 15-game on-base streak. Gwinnett earned a victory in its sixth straight Sunday home game, improving its record in series finales to 11-6.

Next Game (Tuesday, July 22): Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 29): Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. It's never too early to start the Christmas countdown as we celebrate Christmas in July! The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Christmas Ugly Sweater Long Sleeve Tee presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







