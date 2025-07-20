SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 20, 2025

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (16-3, 54-37) at Worcester Red Sox (6-14, 47-47)

July 20, 2025 | Game 92 | Road Game 43 | Polar Park | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

RH Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 3.76) vs. RH Robert Stock (5-3, 3.69)

Carrasco: Allowed 3 R on 7 H over 7.0 IP with 3 K & 1 BB in 7/13 Win vs. BUF (5-4 RailRiders)

Stock: Surrendered 6 R on 6 H over 2.0 IP in 7/10 ND @ ROC with 2 K & 2 BB (14-9 Red Wings)

LAST TIME OUT- WORCESTER, MA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders staved off the Worcester Red Sox for a 10-8 win on Saturday afternoon at Polar Park. Jose Rojas hit three home runs to help lead the RailRiders to their tenth straight win.

Everson Pereira and Spencer Jones hit back-to-back home runs off Isaac Coffey to start the game. Pereira's traveled 357 feet to left while Jones banked his 427 feet to center off the batter's eye for a 2-0 lead. Worcester countered with a three-run home run by Blaze Jordan in the bottom of the first to take a 3-2 edge. The WooSox extended their lead against RailRiders starter Erick Leal in the second. David Hamilton tripled to right and scored on a throwing error for a 4-2 advantage. With one on and two outs in the top of the third, Rojas homered to right, tying the game at four. In the fifth, Rojas tripled in Jeimer Candelario to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 5-4 lead. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre extended the lead in the sixth on a Spencer Jones double that drove in Duke Ellis.

Rojas drilled his second home run of the game and 16th of the year in the top of the seventh, 429 feet to center, for a 7-4 edge. Jones singled in Ellis to build a four-run difference. In the bottom of the eighth, seven consecutive Worcester batters singled off Clayton Beeter to tie the game at eight. Rojas led off the top of the ninth with his third home run of the day; the second three-homer game this season for the 31-year-old. After Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases against Isaiah Campbell, T.J. Rumfield walked to extend the lead to 10-8.

Beeter (1-0) notched the win and Castro garnered his second save of the year. Campbell (5-5) took the loss for the WooSox.

SEE YOU IN SEPTEMBER- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre closes a three-game set at Worcester today. The RailRiders hold a 10-4 season series edge against the WooSox with seven games remaining between the clubs this year. The RailRiders return to Polar Park in early September for six games. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues a nine-game road swing to Rochester on Tuesday, their only trip to the High Falls this season.

ALL GAS, NO BREAK- The RailRiders have won ten straight heading into play this afternoon, one off matching the franchise record. The 2009 club, managed by Dave Miley and keyed by current RailRiders skipper Shelley Duncan, won 11 consecutive games to begin the 2009 season. Duncan hit .351 during the winning streak with a team-best four home runs and a team-high 13 runs batted in. During the current streak, the RailRiders are hitting .337 with 90 runs scored, 20 home runs, 49 walks, a .422 on-base percentage and a .593 slugging percentage, all of which top the International League since July 5.

THE FOLLOW-UP- Carlos Carrasco worked seven complete innings in last Sunday's win against Buffalo. He is the second RailRiders pitcher to go seven innings in a game this season, joining Erick Leal and his June 29 appearance against Worcester. Carrasco had not pitched seven full innings in over a year, having last pitched seven complete in a loss for Cleveland at the Chicago White Sox on May 10, 2024. The 38-year-old earned two wins for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre during the series sweep of Buffalo.

GOOD TIMES ROLL ON- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 28-9 since June 3. The RailRiders have the best record in the International League since then, with the lowest staff ERA at 3.63 The club is hitting a league-best .281 during that 37-game stretch with a league-high 229 run scored..

BACK TO THE BIGS- Allan Winans was recalled Saturday, but did not face the team that he made his MLB debut with in the Yankees 12-9 win. Winans is 9-0 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a 1.19 ERA over 13 games.

IL UPDATE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added lefty Brent Headrick off the Injured List on Saturday and the Yankees transferred right-hander Michael Arias to Somerset. Headrick is 2-1 with a 4.11 ERA for the RailRiders this season. Arias had been on the 7-Day Injured List since the outset of the year and rehabbed with the FCL Yankees, Tampa and Hudson Valley, working 8.2 total innings with seven strikeouts.

POWER BAT ADDED- Rafael Flores has been promoted from Somerset. The catcher was third in the Eastern League with 15 home runs, trailing only Binghamton's Ryan Clifford (17) and Spencer Jones, who hit 16 while with the Patriots. Flores was signed as a Minor League Free Agent on 7/25/22 out of Rio Hondo College. He was hitting .287 for Somerset this season with 23 doubles and 56 runs batted in over 87 games.

BEETER BACK- New York optioned Clayton Beeter to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday and the right-hander has reported to the RailRiders. Over 16 Triple-A appearances, Beeter sports a 1.02 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 14 walks over 17.2 innings of work. He has appeared in two games for the Yankees, allowing six runs on five hits over 3.2 innings.

DEES UP- Bailey Dees joins the RailRiders from Somerset before today's game. The right-hander was drafted by the Yankees in 2021 out of Penn State and reached Somerset in 2023. Dees spent the entire 2024 season with the Patriots, going 7-7 with a 4.25 ERA in 27 games, including 26 starts. This season, he sports a 6-4 mark over 69 innings between Hudson Valley and Somerset.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York topped Atlanta 12-9. Trent Grisham's ninth inning grand slam broke open an 8-8 game where the Yankees were forced to battle back, keyed by a two-homer game from Anthony Volpe... Somerset dropped a 6-5 final in 10 innings at Hartford. George Lombard, Jr. and Roc Riggio both homered in the loss... Hudson Valley fell 4-1 at Jersey Shore. Manuel Palencia drove in the lone Renegades run... Tampa lost 12-4 at Dunedin. The Blue Jays opened a 7-0 lead over the first three innings that the Tarpons could not overcome.







