Indians Supply Steady Offense to Stifle Sounds in Series Finale

July 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Indianapolis Indians surged to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and matched a seventh-inning rally from the Nashville Sounds with one of their own in the eighth as they took Sunday's series finale at First Horizon Park, 7-3.

With one out in the first frame, Ji Hwan Bae kicked off the Indians' (14-7, 56-39) rally with a walk and scored on a double from Nick Solak. Solak moved to third on a single from Billy Cook, who went on to steal second, setting up Nick Yorke to knock in two runs with a single to give Indy a lead they would not relinquish.

Jared Triolo did the heavy lifting in plating the Indians' fourth run in the fourth inning, reaching via a walk, stealing second base and scoring on a wild pitch after advancing to third on a ground out. Cook extended Indianapolis' lead to 5-0 with a 103.9 mile-per-hour solo shot in the fifth, his fourth homer in July after posting only one prior to this month.

Drew Avans broke up the shutout for Nashville (11-10, 55-39) and sparked a Sounds rally with a solo home run of his own in the seventh. Nashville scratched across a second run with a single, a walk and an error on a fielder's choice. They then executed a double steal, setting up two runners in scoring position. One run scored on a bloop single to right field before Eddy Yean stonewalled the Sounds rally with a double play.

Indianapolis wasted no time punching back in the eighth inning. Matt Fraizer doubled and scored on a single from Ronny Simon. Simon stole second, which would be for naught, as Bae followed with a triple to cap Indy's lead.

Drake Fellows (W, 7-2) tossed a gem for Indianapolis, allowing four hits, two walks and striking out two across 5.0 scoreless innings. It was his second consecutive scoreless start after twirling 5.0 clean frames on July 12 vs. Gwinnett. This marks the first time he has tossed back-to-back scoreless starts since June 29-July 16, 2021, while with the FCL Pirates (Gold). Logan Henderson (L, 9-4) opposed Fellows and allowed four of Indianapolis' runs in the loss.

Cook and Solak led the way for Indy's offense, both notching three-hit efforts. Each of Indianapolis's first five hitters in the lineup, including Cook and Solak, recorded an RBI in the contest and eight of nine Indians hitters picked up a hit.

The Indians return to Victory Field on Tuesday evening at 7:05 PM to take on the Toledo Mud Hens, Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. RHP Thomas Harrington (6-8, 5.60) will take the mound for Indianapolis while Toledo has not yet named a starter.







