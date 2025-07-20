'Pigs Shut out in Series Finale by Red Wings

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (55-39, 9-11) dropped their series finale 8-0 to the Rochester Red Wings (36-57, 9-12) on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park, ending the season series against the Red Wings at 10 wins apiece for each team.

The only runs of the game went to the Red Wings as Francisco Mejia hit a solo homer in the third to open the scoring and Yohandy Morales legged out an infield single to drive home the second run in the fifth.

The 'Pigs left the bases loaded in the third, runners at second and third in the fourth, and men at the corners in the fifth.

A Jose Tena RBI double in the seventh made it 3-0 before Trey Lipscomb hit a solo homer in the eighth to make it 4-0.

Rochester pushed across four in the ninth to blow it open. A balk scored the first run of the frame before Tena plated another with an RBI groundout. Back-to-back RBI doubles for Andrew Pinckney and Trey Lipscomb capped the frame.

Shinnosuke Ogasawara (2-1) went five innings for the Red Wings to lead the shutout bid and earn the win. In those five innings, he scattered six hits and two walks, striking out two.

Alan Rangel (5-2) took the loss for the 'Pigs. In five frames he allowed just four hits and three walks for two runs, striking out six.

Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs kick off a six-game set against the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday, July 22nd. First pitch is slated for 12:00 p.m. from Coca-Cola Park.

