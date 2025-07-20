Knights Fight Hard, Fall in Extras
July 20, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights lost in extra-innings for the second time this season on Sunday evening, a 10-7 defeat at the hands of the Durham Bulls. Charlotte was 5-1 in games that went extras prior to Sunday but the Bulls poured in four runs in the top of the 10th for a 10-7 win over the Knights.
The first nine innings was a back-and-forth affair. Each team hit solo Home Runs in the second inning with Charlotte's coming off the bat of Korey Lee. The Knights took a 3-1 lead in the fourth when Bryan Ramos left the yard and Dominic Fletcher raced home from third on a errant pickoff throw to first.
The Bulls scored the game's next five runs and captured a 6-3 advantage. In the bottom of the seventh, Will Robertson plated a pair of runs with a line drive single into right field. The Knights then tied the score 6-6 on a sacrifice fly from Tristan Gray.
The ballgame remained level after nine and the two teams went to a tenth inning. Durham delivered a pair of RBI singles and a two-run homer to take a 10-6 lead. Charlotte responded with a sacrifice fly from Andre Lipcius in the bottom half, but the Knights needed a much bigger rally.
Corey Julks contributed another strong game from the leadoff spot. The Knights' left fielder tallied two hits, scored a run, worked a walk, and stole two bases. Caden Connor also connected with a base hit and scored a run in his Triple-A debut.
Following the off day, Charlotte will hit the road for a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds. Game One from Nashville is scheduled for 7:35pm ET on Tuesday.
