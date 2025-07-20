Early Offense Powers Omaha Past the Bisons 8-6 on Sunday

July 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Omaha Storm Chasers used a fast start and strong starting pitching to hold off a late push from the Buffalo Bisons, taking a 8-5 win on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

Omaha struck early, scoring in each of the first four innings. MJ Melendez opened the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning, his 13th of the season. Omaha continued to pour it on with a homer by catcher Carter Jensen in the third, his seventh of the year. A three-run burst in the fourth widened the gap and gave the Storm Chasers a comfortable cushion.

Buffalo starter Adam Kloffenstein struggled early, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits in three and two-third innings. He also issued four walks and struck out six. The right-hander was tagged for both long balls and recorded a missed catch error. Andrew Bash and Deveraux Harrison combined to finish the final innings, allowing just one run between them, helping to quiet Omaha's bats.

Jensen has been the standout at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Drew Waters also contributed a 2-for-3 performance with an RBI and a double. Omaha has tallied eight hits overall, showing patience at the plate with five walks as well.

Buffalo's bats, meanwhile, have been quiet, mustering only two hits and no runs through five innings. Omaha has played clean defense with no errors, while the Bisons committed one.

The Bisons broke through in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run inning. Alan Roden sparked the offense with his seventh double of the year, and Riley Tirotta came through with a clutch two-out RBI single, bringing his season total to 42. Buffalo totaled six hits but couldn't capitalize further, going 2-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Buffalo extends their lead in the bottom of the eighth with a double from Jonathon Clase to bring home Micheal Stefanic on a fielding error by right fielder Drew Waters. RJ Schreck earned his third home run of the season but Buffalo still trailed 8-5 heading in the final inning.

Dillon Tate came on to pitch for the Bisons and kept the deficit at three runs. That allowed Jonatan Clase to add an RBI double that scored Michael Stefanic, trimming the deficit to 8-6. That is as close as Buffalo would get before the final out was recorded.

The Bisons will hit the road Tuesday and head to Columbus, Ohio for a six-game series against the Clippers at Huntington Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and Bisons.com starting at 6:45 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.







International League Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.