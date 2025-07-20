Mud Hens Split Sunday Doubleheader

July 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens wrapped up a Sunday doubleheader against the Memphis Redbirds on July 20 at Fifth Third Field, splitting the day with a strong performance in game one and a hard-fought battle in game two.

The opening game began at 3:05 p.m., and the Mud Hens wasted no time making an impact. Starter Nick Margevicius was dominant on the bump, tossing five scoreless innings, scattering just four hits, and keeping Memphis off balance all afternoon.

After a scoreless first few frames, Toledo broke through in the bottom of the fourth. Trei Cruz drew a walk to lead off the inning, and Andrew Navigato followed by crushing a two-run homer, giving the Mud Hens a 2-0 lead.

Toledo added insurance in the fifth. After a sharp line-drive single from Justyn-Henry Malloy and two walks by Brewer Hicklen and Cruz, Eduardo Valencia drew a bases-loaded walk to force in another run, pushing the lead to 3-0.

The bullpen shut the door from there. Alex Lange earned the hold and Geoff Hartlieb locked down the save in the seventh, securing the shutout victory.

First pitch for game two was at 5:40 p.m., and Justyn-Henry Malloy wasted no time getting Toledo on the board, launching a two-out solo shot in the first inning. Jace Jung followed up with a double, continuing the early momentum.

After Memphis tied it at 1-1 in the second, Gage Workman responded in the home half by demolishing a 443-foot solo homer, reclaiming the lead for Toledo at 2-1.

The Redbirds evened it up again in the third and took a 4-2 lead in the fifth behind a two-run homer from Nathan Church. Still, the Mud Hens continued to battle. In the bottom of the fifth, Akil Baddoo blasted a solo home run to straightaway center, trimming the deficit to 4-3.

Bailey Horn got the start in game two for Toledo, with relief appearances from Drew Sommers, Matt Manning, Woo-Suk Go, and Tanner Rainey. Manning was tagged with the loss in a game that remained tight throughout.

The Mud Hens return to action on Tuesday, July 22, as they hit the road to face the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. as Toledo looks to carry its momentum into the week ahead.

Game One Notables:

Andrew Navigato (1-2, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB)

Nick Margevicius (5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K)

Geoff Hartlieb (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K)

Game Two Notables:

Gage Workman (1-2, HR, R, RBI, BB)

Akil Baddoo (1-4, HR, R, RBI)

Justyn-Henry Malloy (1-4, HR, R, RBI)







