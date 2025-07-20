Jacksonville Falls in Series Finale against Gwinnett

July 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Victor Mesa Jr. smashed a home run but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell in the series finale to the Gwinnett Stripers, 5-3, Sunday afternoon from Coolray Field.

Trailing 3-2 in the fifth, Jonathan Ornelas walked to begin the frame for Gwinnett (39-57, 10-11). Two batters later, Eddys Leonard (13) smashed a two-run home run, giving the Stripers a 4-3 lead over Jacksonville (57-38, 10-10).

The Stripers bats stayed hot in the sixth. José Devers singled to leadoff the inning. Following consecutive strikeouts, Jarred Kelenic walloped an RBI double, extending Gwinnett's lead to 5-3.

Jacksonville struck first in the rubber match. Mesa Jr. (4) crushed a leadoff home run, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

Gwinnett answered in the bottom of the second. Carlos Rodríguez singled and was replaced on the bases by Leonard via a fielder's choice. Matthew Batten singled and with two runners on, Devers smacked an RBI single, tying the game at one. Two batters later, David Fletcher ripped an RBI single, making it 2-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp evened the score in the third. With two outs, Jakob Marsee singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. With a runner in scoring position, Deyvison De Los Santos smoked an RBI single, tying the game at two.

Jacksonville took the lead in the fourth. Mesa Jr. and Maximo Acosta worked back-to-back walks. Mesa Jr. stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly from Jacob Berry, giving the Jumbo Shrimp the lead, 3-2.

Following a day off, Jacksonville travels to North Carolina for six games against the Durham Bulls. First pitch for Tuesday's game is slated for 6:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.







