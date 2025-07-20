Sunday Funday, Saints Win Second Straight Series, Beat Bats 6-1

July 20, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, KY - For just the second time this season the St. Paul Saints won a series away from CHS Field. For only the second time in their last nine Sunday games, they grabbed a victory. The Saints pitching staff was stellar, Ryan Fitzgerald, in his first game back off the injured list, provided the spark and the Saints took down the Louisville Bats 6-1 on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.

Fitzgerald, in his first at bat since coming off the injured list, led off the second by drilling a solo homer to right, his seventh of the season, putting the Saints up 1-0.

José Ureña, who continues to get stretched out, was solid over 3.0 innings of work. After the first two hitters singled in the third, he got the next two guys. After a walk loaded the bases, Ureña got Rece Hinds to ground out to end the inning. He went three scoreless innings allowing four hits while walking one and striking out two.

Fitzgerald came through again in the fourth. Carson McCusker led off with a double to left-center and with one out Fitzgerald singled into right-center scoring McCusker making it 2-0. Fitzgerald went 2-3 with a home run, two RBI, and a run scored.

The Saints added a third run in the sixth. With one out McCusker walked. With two outs and McCusker at second, Fitzgerald struck out. The ball skipped away from the catcher P.J. Higgins, ricocheted off the backstop and Higgins threw down to first. His throw hit Fitzgerald in the helmet and caromed away allowing McCusker to score making it 3-0.

Cory Lewis got the bulk of the innings for the Saints pitching staff. He allowed no more than one runner in each of his five innings with the lone mistake to Sal Stewart in the sixth, who hit a solo homer to center, his first at Triple-A, cutting the lead to 3-1. Lewis went 5.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking two and striking out six.

The Saints doubled their run output in the eighth. With one out Aaron Sabato tripled to right-center, Anthony Prato was hit by a pitch, and Jose Miranda crushed a three-run homer to center, his fifth of the season, putting the Saints up 6-1. Miranda went 2-4 with a home run, three RBI, and a run scored.

Erasmo Ramirez finished off the game for the Saints. With one out in the ninth he gave up back-to-back singles, but got Hectór Rodríguez to pop out and then Will Holland made a spectacular diving catch in right-center off the bat of Ryan Vilade to end the game.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday night at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. against the Worcester Red Sox. The Saints are TBA and the Red Sox send LHP Kyle Harrison (1-2, 5.94). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







