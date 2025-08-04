Leal Honored by International League

August 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders pitcher Erick Leal

MOOSIC, PA - Minor League Baseball has announced its weekly awards for July 29 through August 3, and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Erick Leal was tabbed as the International League's Pitcher of the Week.

Leal pitched a seven-inning complete game shutout on August 1 in game one of a doubleheader against Nashville. The right-hander struck out a career-best ten batters, surrendering two hits and zero walks. He became the first RailRiders pitcher to throw a complete game shutout in nearly four years.

The Carabobo, Venezuela native is 7-7 overall this season with a 5.09 ERA over 20 games this season. Leal has excelled in the second half for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, however, with a perfect 6-0 mark in seven starts and carries a 2.20 ERA since the half began. Leal leads the RailRiders with 106 strikeouts, 40 of which have come over seven appearances since June 24.

Leal was signed by the New York Yankees as a Minor League Free Agent in September of 2024 after having spent the last four years pitching in the Mexican League.

He is the first RailRiders player to earn a league award this season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opens a road trip at Lehigh Valley tomorrow with seven games over six days on the swing down the turnpike. Leal is slated to take the mound in game one of a doubleheader on Wednesday. The RailRiders return to PNC Field on August 12 to host the Indianapolis Indians. Get tickets and promotional information at swbrailriders.com.

