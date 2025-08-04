Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, August 5th to Sunday, August 10th

August 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets return home to NBT Bank Stadium for a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights from Tuesday, August 5th to Sunday, August 10th. The homestand features three jersey giveaways, Polish Night, Wall of Fame Day, Camp Day, two nights of fireworks, and more.

Tuesday, August 5th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - The week starts a Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by National Grid and The Score 1260. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $14 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Wednesday, August 6th (12:05 p.m. game, 11:00 a.m. gates) - This Wednesday is Camp Day at NBT Bank Stadium. Bring your summer camp friends and enjoy an afternoon of baseball at the ballpark. For Camp Day tickets, please contact Phoebe Langdon a plangdon@syracusemets.com.

Wednesday is also a Wildcat and Wine Slushy Wednesday. Fans can enjoy $5 off wings and other select items at the Wildcat Concession Stand down the left-field line. Plus, wine slushies are 50% off at the Jim Beam Dugout Bar behind home plate and on the 315 Bullpen Bar in left field.

Thursday, August 7th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - This week's Dollar Thursday is Polish Night, featuring a Polish jersey giveaway, presented by the Syracuse Polish Home. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Polish Night jersey. The night will feature Polish music, food, and heritage celebrated throughout the night.

Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available that include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed Polish Night jersey giveaway. Only 300 Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available, and they can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack.

Dollar Thursday is still the greatest invention in the history of baseball. Fans can enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders. Plus, there's always a DJ all game long on the 315 Bullpen Bar. All Dollar Thursdays are also presented by 95X.

Friday, August 8th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - The Syracuse Mets are honoring first responders on Friday with First Responder Day, featuring a jersey auction, jersey giveaway, and postgame fireworks, presented by IBEW/NECA. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a first responder jersey giveaway. Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available that include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed first responder jersey giveaway. Only 300 Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available, and they can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack.

The players will wear first responder jerseys on the field that will be auctioned off online at syracusemets.com/auction to benefit the United Way of CNY.

After the game, fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks extravaganza, presented by IBEW/NECA and media co-sponsor 93Q.

Plus, on Fizzy Fridays, special beverage ticket packages are available to fans 21 & older. For only $30, fans get an Outfield Box ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for all beverages at the -196 Pub & Grub, located underneath the Metropolitan Club on the first base side, including canned craft beers, canned cocktails, water, or soda. ($35 for a Dugout Box ticket). Tickets must be purchased at syracusemets.com or at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at the Stadium. Friday will also include a Tap Takeover by Liquid State Brewing Company as the Mets will include some of their craft beers at the ballpark.

Saturday, August 9th (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - This Super Saturday is Wall of Fame Day, featuring a jersey giveaway, jersey auction, and postgame fireworks, presented by NBT Bank. The Syracuse Mets are centering the day around the 40th anniversary of the 1985 Syracuse Chiefs who won the 1985 International League Regular Season Title. The Syracuse Mets are inducting the 1985 Syracuse Chiefs Team, Broadcaster Dan Hoard, Sports Journalist and Syracuse former Chiefs beat writer Bob Snyder, and former Syracuse Clubhouse Manager Jody Pucello.

The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Syracuse Chiefs jersey styled after the ones the 1985 team wore to commemorate the 1985 Syracuse Chiefs, presented by NBT Bank. Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available that include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed 1985 Syracuse Chiefs jersey giveaway. Only 300 Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available, and they can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack.

After the game, fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks show also presented by NBT Bank.

Sunday, August 10th (1:05 p.m., gates open 12:00 p.m.) - Sunday is a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Sunday is Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a bag of chips, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink, and a kids ice cream.

Plus, it is Pirates and Princesses Day at NBT Bank Stadium. Fans can meet and greet princesses Snow White and Moana at the game.

After the game, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.

Fans 21 and older can enjoy a Boozy Brunch at the ballpark. For $65, fans get a ticket to the game, parking, a 90-minute all-you-can-eat brunch that features a sumptuous menu (Possible items include: French Toast, Belgian Waffles, Frittata's, Fresh Fruit, Salads, Fried Chicken, Sliders), bagels, muffins, bacon, sausage, desserts, soda, water, and bottomless Bloody Mary's and Mimosas. A full cash bar is also available. Fans can buy Boozy Brunch tickets at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/events/brunch.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.







