Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 23 vs. Scranton/WB

July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/WB RailRiders (17-4, 55-38) vs. Rochester Red Wings (10-12, 37-57)

Wednesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Luis Gil (MLR) vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-7, 4.57)

CRAZY TRAIN: Playing as the Cocos Locos for the second time this season, Rochester slowed down a red-hot Scranton/WB RailRiders team on Tuesday night, winning 7-1 to hand them their first loss since July 4th. ...1B YOHANDY MORALES got Rochester started with one of his three RBI for the night in the first inning, and Rochester never looked back...2B JOSÉ TENA and LF ANDREW PINCKNEY both contributed multi-hit performances, with Tena hitting two ground-rule doubles and Pinckney hitting his 12th home run of the year...Rochester will continue their series against Scranton/WB tonight, sending LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound for game two against rehabbing New York Yankees RHP Luis Gil.

THE CHASE IS ON: RHP CHASE SOLESKY hurled 5.0 shutout innings, surrendering just two hits and striking out four on the way to earning his team-leading fifth victory of the season last night...the Florida native is just the ninth Red Wings pitcher to throw at least 5.0 scoreless innings while walking five batters, and the first since RHP Cory Abbott did so at Toledo on 5/26/2023...

Solesky ranks second on the team with 81.2 innings pitched and 69 strikeouts, trailing tonight's starter, LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ, in both categories.

SLAMDREW PINCKNEY: LF ANDREW PINCKNEY continued his red-hot July with a 2-for-4 night at the dish, launching a solo home run and adding a single and stolen base to go with it...the Alabama-born slugger's second-inning blast marked his 12th of the season and third homer in the last four games, making him the leader among active Red Wings...six of his homers have come on the road, and six have been at Innovative Field...

Since 7/1, Pinckney is batting .327 (17-for-52) with a .955 OPS, while collecting three doubles, three home runs, six stolen bases, and seven RBIs.

The stolen base was his team-leading 25th of the season, seventh-most in the International League and just two shy of his career-high set in 2024.

HIP HIP, JOSÉ: 2B JOSÉ TENA stayed productive at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, two RBI, and a stolen base...in July, the Dominican Republic native is batting .352 (19-for-54) over 14 games with eight doubles, two home runs, 13 RBI, seven stolen bases, and a 1.046 OPS...his eight doubles puts him tied for fourth in the International League since the second half began... At the Triple-A level, Tena has accumulated 172 hits in just 143 games played.

SUPER SHUMAN: RHP SETH SHUMAN made his first relief appearance of the season for the Red Wings, tossing 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball while striking out four RailRiders in the process...the righty didn't allow a hit or a run in his first showing out of the bullpen...the former Georgia Southern Eagle boasts a 1.37 ERA (3 ER/19.2 IP) and 28 strikeouts (12.81 K/9) and seven walks in seven career relief appearances.

BRZYKC BY BRICK: RHP ZACH BRZYKCY dealt a scoreless inning to close the door on the RailRiders in the ninth, setting down the side in order...the Virginia Tech product has not allowed a run in his last five appearances as a Red Wing (since 5/4 vs. LHV)...over nine appearances with Rochester this season, Brzykcy is boasting a 1.86 ERA (2 ER/9.2 IP), while striking out 12.

MONEYBALL: RF NICK SCHNELL and 1B YOHANDY MORALES both enter today red hot in July, having each reached base in their last 15 games, just three behind OF Daylen Lile's 18-game streak for the longest by a Red Wing in 2025...over that time, Schnell is slashing .362/.439/.793 with six homers and 15 RBI, while Morales boasts a .322/.386/.610 slash line with five homers and 19 RBI.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY... 2019: On this day in 2019, the Red Wings blew out the Norfolk Tides 16-3...the team had a combined 22 hits including four home runs, seven doubles, and 13 RBI...DH WILIN ROSARIO went 4-for-5 with a three-homer game and seven RBI, while RF JAYLIN DAVIS finished 5-for-5 with three doubles and four runs scored...Rosario is the last Red Wing to hit three homers in a game.

1990: On this day in 1990, Red Wings LHP DAN BOONE tossed a seven-inning no-hitter in game two of a doubleheader against the Syracuse Chiefs...the knuckleballer allowed no runs and struck out five in the winning contest...the southpaw's performance marked the last time that a Red Wing pitcher had thrown a seven-inning no-hitter.

