Back on Top...In Postponements, Saints Washed out for Professional Baseball High 14th Time, Doubleheader Thursday

July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints made it nearly a full month without a rainout. Unfortunately, in a season that has been dominated by Mother Nature, the Saints were rained out for the 14th time this season on Wednesdat aftenoon, tops in all of Major and Minor League baseball. The last three Saints weekday afternoon home games have all been postponed due to rain.

Fans that purchased tickets for the June 25 game via phone or online can exchange their tickets through the exchanges tab account. The exchange is equal to the ticket value of the ticket purchased and can be used towards any 2025 Saints regular season game. Fans that purchased tickets in person at the box office must redeem their tickets for any 2025 Saints regular season game during normal box office hours Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. or Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

The Saints and Worcester Red Sox will make up Wednesday's rainout as part of a doubleheader on Thursday with Game One beginning at 5:07 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion on game one.

The Saints send RHP Darren McCaughan (5-3, 5.17) to the mound in game one against WooSox RHP Cooper Criswell (3-2, 3.62). In game two, the Saints send RHP Pierson Ohl (0-1, 3.44) to the mound against WooSox RHP Isaac Coffey (1-1, 6.56). Both games can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







