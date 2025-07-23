Red Wings Fall to RailRiders in 12 Innings

On a beautiful Wednesday night at Innovative Field, the Rochester Red Wings fell in a long, back-and-forth contest by a score of 8-6 in 12 innings against the Scranton/WB RailRiders. CF Robert Hassell III launched his ninth homer of the season to kick things off in the first, his second and the Red Wings third total leadoff home run of the season. RF Nick Schnell collected three hits at the plate and brought in two runs to pace the offense.

DH Jesús Rodriguez opened the first inning for the RailRaiders with a line-drive single to right field. With the leadoff hitter on first, LF Everson Pereira followed with a home run into the Red Wings bullpen in right field, giving the RailRaiders an early 2-0 lead. CF Spencer Jones was then hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a wild pitch. With Jones in scoring position, C Rafael Flores drew a walk to put two aboard. 1B T.J. Rumfield kept the momentum going with a line-drive single to right, bringing home Jones and moving Flores to third. 3B Jeimer Candelario then grounded into a double play, but Flores managed to cross the plate, extending the RailRiders' lead to 4-0.

The Red Wings answered right back in the bottom half of the first, when Robert Hassell III lined his ninth homer this season 381 feet over the right field fence, putting the Red Wings on the board, 4-1.

After a quiet second inning, the Red Wings retired the RailRaiders in order in the top of the third, entering the bottom half still trailing by three. SS Nasim Nuñez got things started for Rochester with a single to right. Hassell III followed with a grounder to second base that forced Nuñez out at second, allowing Hassell III to reach first safely. He promptly stole second and with one out, 1B Yohandy Morales drew a walk to put up two base runners for the Red Wings. Up next, 2B José Tena chopped a grounder back to the mound and beat the throw for an infield single, moving Hassell III to third and Morales to second to load the bases. DH Andrés Chapparo followed with a sac fly to left, bringing home Hassell III and cutting the Red Wings' deficit to two. Moments later, Nick Schnell ripped his ninth double of the season into right field, scoring Morales and Tena to even out the game to finish up the third.

With the score still knotted at four headed into the bottom of fourth, C Francisco Mejía got things going for the Wings after he drew a walk putting him on first as the potential lead runner. Hassell III came to bat next, and lined a single to left field that advanced Mejía to second. Moments later, Morales delivered a ground-ball single to right, bringing Mejía home and giving the Red Wings a 5-4 lead to close out the fourth inning.

Coming off two scoreless innings, RF Bryan De La Cruz led off the top of the seventh for the RailRaiders with a walk after seven consecutive foul balls. After battling through 12-straight foul balls in the following at-bat, 2B Jose Rojas broke through with a double to left, plating De La Cruz, tying the game at 5 a piece. With no outs, 2B-SS Andrew Velazquez drew a walk to put another runner on for the RailRiders. Pereira followed by reaching first on a fielder's choice, advancing Rojas to third and Velazquez to second. Jones then lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, allowing Rojas to cross home plate, handing the RailRaiders the lead once again.

Andrés Chapparo and Nick Schnell kicked things off for the Red Wings in the bottom of the seventh, working back-to-back walks to put runners aboard. LF Andrew Pinckney followed with a clutch single through a gap into left field, bringing home Chapparo to tie the game at 6-6.

Entering the ninth with the game deadlocked at six, the Red Wings and RailRiders shut each other down, setting up one final at-bat for both with a chance to walk it off heading into extra innings.

Both the RailRaiders and the Red Wings were held scoreless again in both the 10th and 11th innings, extending this ballgame to a 12th frame. 2B Nicky Lopez started on second base for the RailRiders to kick off the inning and advanced to third on a stolen base. Lopez then crossed home plate on a wild pitch to put the Railriders up by one. Looking to extend their lead again, Andrew Velazquez drove a double to left field. With Velazquez on second, Everson Pereira shot a ground ball to center field to pick up a single, sending Velazquez home to give Scranton/WB an 8-6 advantage.

Pushing for a late comeback, the Red Wings came up short, falling to the RailRiders 8-6 in a back-and-fourth battle that stretched through 12 innings.

LHP Andrew Alvarez took the ball first for Rochester and threw 6.0 innings, collecting five strikeouts and surrendering six hits and four runs, including a home run. In relief, RHP Joan Adon stepped in to start off the seventh, facing just three batters on 31 pitches, giving up one hit and two runs with a pair of walks in the outing before giving the ball to RHP Edurado Salazar. The right-hander covered the seventh and eighth, delivering two strikeouts through a pair of scoreless frames. RHP Orlando Ribalta tossed a clean ninth allowing just one hit. RHP Ryan Loutos closed out the 10th and 11th inning, tossing 2.0 scoreless frames and recording two strikeouts in the process, later giving the ball to RHP Parker Dunshee to start off the 12th inning. He covered 1.0 inning, allowing two hits and two runs while recording one strikeout to finish off this ballgame.

Red Wings RF Nick Schnell is the Player of the Game tonight. The slugger went 3-for-5 at the plate, recording two singles and a two-run double in the bottom of the third to tie up the ballgame. The Louisville alum now carries a 16 game on-base streak, tied with Yohandy Morales for the longest active streak on the team. In the month of July, Schnell is now batting .364 (24-for-66) with a 1.198 OPS.

Rochester will look to secure their second victory in game three of their series against the RailRiders Thursday morning. RHP Bryce Conley is scheduled to take the mound for the Red Wings against Scranton/WB RHP Brendan Beck. The first pitch will be at 11:05 a.m.







