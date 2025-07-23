Missed Opportunities Haunt Jumbo Shrimp in 3-2 Loss
July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - Troy Johnston homered on Wednesday, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were edged 3-2 by the Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
After Johnston went deep in the top of the first, Curtis Mead hit a solo shot off Jumbo Shrimp (58-39, 11-11) starter Adam Laskey (0-2) to tie the score in the bottom of the first.
The Bulls grabbed the lead in the third. Jonny DeLuca doubled with one out and then Mead blasted a two-run homer to make it 3-1.
Jakob Marsee jumpstarted the fifth with a double. He stole third and scored two batters later on Deyvison De Los Santos' RBI single to draw Jacksonville within 3-2. The Jumbo Shrimp, though, could get no closer, stranding 10 runners by going 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
Jacksonville and Durham meet again in Thursday's 6:35 p.m. contest. RHP Morgan McSweeney (3-0, 0.40 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Bulls RHP Joey Gerber (0-1, 5.20 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.
