Missed Opportunities Haunt Jumbo Shrimp in 3-2 Loss

July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - Troy Johnston homered on Wednesday, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were edged 3-2 by the Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

After Johnston went deep in the top of the first, Curtis Mead hit a solo shot off Jumbo Shrimp (58-39, 11-11) starter Adam Laskey (0-2) to tie the score in the bottom of the first.

The Bulls grabbed the lead in the third. Jonny DeLuca doubled with one out and then Mead blasted a two-run homer to make it 3-1.

Jakob Marsee jumpstarted the fifth with a double. He stole third and scored two batters later on Deyvison De Los Santos' RBI single to draw Jacksonville within 3-2. The Jumbo Shrimp, though, could get no closer, stranding 10 runners by going 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Jacksonville and Durham meet again in Thursday's 6:35 p.m. contest. RHP Morgan McSweeney (3-0, 0.40 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Bulls RHP Joey Gerber (0-1, 5.20 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.