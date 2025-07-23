Knights Fall to the Sounds 14-13 in 11 Innings
July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
NASHVILLE, TN - The Charlotte Knights and the Nashville Sounds played extra innings on Wednesday night and the extra baseball could not have started better for the Knights. After witnessing their late game lead shrink and ultimately disappear in the eighth and ninth innings, the Knights erupted for four runs in the top of the tenth.
Then, it happened again. Nashville, down to their final out, hit a broken bat RBI single and followed it up with a game-tying three-run Home Run. In the 11th, Nashville scored two more runs and walked off Charlotte 14-13.
It was another gut punch to this Charlotte team that just continues to battle night in and night out. The Knights have now allowed 25 runs in the eighth inning or later across the last four games.
The worst part is, the Knights were winning entering the eighth in three of those games and were tied in the other making each loss tougher to swallow than the last.
Will Robertson was the catalyst early. The Charlotte outfielder hit a pair of Home Runs early in the contest. The Knights even built a 7-2 lead when Blake Sabol crushed a three-run Home Run in the fourth.
Nashville slowly chipped away at the deficit. The Sounds eventually tied the game with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth that forced extras.
Noah Syndergaard made his Charlotte Knights debut and the right-hander departed with a two-run lead. Syndergaard turned the ball over to Chase Plymell and the righty continued his outstanding campaign with two scoreless innings. Wikelman Gonzalez also pitched a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.
The Knights will look to snap their skid on Thursday with Game Three against the Sounds slated for 7:35pm ET.
