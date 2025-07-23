Quartet of Dingers Help 'Pigs Bash Tides
July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (57-39, 11-11) mashed four homers to erase an early three-run deficit, downing the Norfolk Tides (38-56, 8-13) by a final of 14-6 on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The team's exchanged leadoff homers as Dylan Beavers went deep for Norfolk and Justin Crawford answered for the IronPigs.
Beavers hit his second homer of the night, a three-run shot, in the second to make it 4-1.
Crawford drove in a run with an infield single in the bottom of the second to trim the deficit to two, but Vimael Machin went yard for the Tides in the third to make it a three-run game again.
Rafael Lantigua belted a two-run shot to cut it to a one-run game in the fourth before Gabriel Rincones Jr. hit a two-run homer of his own in the fifth to put the 'Pigs ahead 6-5. Óscar Mercado followed with a dinger of his own to go back-to-back.
RBI singles for Mercado and Walton extended the lead in the seventh to make it 9-5.
The 'Pigs pushed across five in the eighth to blow it open as Garrett Stubbs drove in two with a single, Rincones Jr. picked up an RBI double, and Mercado pushed his RBI total to four with a two-run single.
A sacrifice fly for Machin got the Tides on run in the ninth, putting the final at 14-6.
Nicholas Padilla (3-3) worked two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win for the 'Pigs, allowing a hit and a walk, striking out two.
Cameron Weston (2-6) took the loss for the Tides, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks, striking out four in 4.1 innings.
The 'Pigs and Tides continue their series on Thursday, July 24th with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. and Andrew Painter (3-3, 5.01) on the mound for the 'Pigs against Cade Povich (0-1, 4.70) for the Tides.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
