Johan Rojas Two-Run Double Gives 'Pigs Opener over RailRiders
Published on September 9, 2025 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Moosic, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (35-27, 82-55) snagged yet another one-run win, their 22nd of the season, in a 5-4 triumph over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (43-21, 81-55) on Tuesday night at PNC Field.
The 'Pigs got on the board first, plating two in the first inning. Christian Arroyo singled home the first run of the game and then Rafael Lantigua dropped down a safety squeeze bunt to score Gabriel Rincones Jr.
Jose Rojas mashed a two-run homer to tie the game for Scranton in the fourth and then hit a solo homer in the seventh to put the RailRiders ahead.
Rafael Lantigua tied the game back up for the 'Pigs with an RBI groundout in the eighth after Rincones doubled to start the frame.
In the ninth, Josh Breaux singled and Rodolfo Castro walked to put two aboard. Johan Rojas doubled them both home to put the 'Pigs ahead 5-3.
In the bottom half of the ninth, Devin Sweet (S, 2) allowed a run on a Brenna Davis RBI double, but saw the potential tying run cut down at the plate on a groundball to shortstop with the infield in. He then got Jeimer Candelario to pop out to end the game.
Phil Bickford (3-0) got the win for the 'Pigs with a scoreless eighth, striking out one while allowing one hit.
Jake Bird (1-2) took the loss for the RailRiders, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk, striking out one.
The IronPigs and RailRiders continue their series on Wednesday, September 10th with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. Andrew Painter (4-5, 5.62) gets the ball for the 'Pigs while Scranton turns to Alan Winans (11-0, 1.33)
