Seven-Run 11th Pushes Iowa Past Indy 7-0
Published on September 9, 2025 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - The Iowa Cubs scored all seven runs in the 11th inning against the Indianapolis Indians as they won their 10th consecutive game.
In the first game of this week's series, both teams were held scoreless as the game went into extra innings combining for 32 strikeouts (17 Indy, 15 Iowa) on 11 hits.
Iowa blew the scoreboard wide open in the 11th inning with seven unanswered runs as James Triantos hit into a fielder's choice and scored Parker Chavers for a 1-0 lead. Jonathon Long and Carlos Perez extended the lead with back-to-back singles and extended the lead to 3-0.
After Nicky Lopez drew a walk to load the bases, Chase Strumpf drew another walk and scored Long for a 4-0. Then, Rafael Morel ripped his first double at the Triple-A level and scored two runs. Finally, Parker Chavers added the cherry on top with an RBI-single as Iowa won the game 7-0 in 11 innings.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday, September 10 and first pitch is at 12:35 p.m. CT.
