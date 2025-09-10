Norfolk Opens Road Trip With Loss
Published on September 9, 2025 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
DURHAM, NC - The Norfolk Tides (28-34 | 58-77) fell to the Durham Bulls (33-29 | 78-59), 8-3, on Tuesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Ballpark. Norfolk held the early lead after one big inning, but Durham continued their scoring throughout the contest for the win.
All three runs for Norfolk came in the third inning. José Barrero blasted his 10th home run of the season to originally tie the game. Later in the inning, Enrique Bradfield Jr. scored on a wild pitch and Tyler O'Neill scored on a base hit by Vimael Machín.
O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a run in his first game on MLB Rehab with Norfolk. He is recovering from inflammation in his right wrist.
Durham had the initial lead in the first inning with one run, then took all of Norfolk's runs back in the bottom of the third. Cameron Misner blasted a three-run homer, and the Bulls would not look back by scoring two runs in the fourth and a run each in the fifth and sixth.
Game two of the series is set for 6:35 tomorrow night. RHP Nestor German is set to make his Triple-A debut for Norfolk while RHP Yoniel Curet (0-3, 4.56) is the probable for Durham.
