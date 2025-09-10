Torres Smacks Three Hits as Redbirds Drop Opener at Jumbo Shrimp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds kicked off a six-game road trip against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with a 5-2 loss on Tuesday night at Vystar Ballpark.

Right fielder Bryan Torres went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in the loss. The left-handed hitter moved into a tie for second in the International League batting title race with a .323 AVG, nine points behind first. Torres also boosted his OBP to .437 to pad his IL-leading mark to a comfortable 17-point margin. Torres won the 2025 Double-A Texas League batting crown.

Starting pitcher Zach Plesac (1-7) tossed 4.1 innings of three-run baseball on four hits, walked none and struck out four in his first loss since the All-Star Break. Gerson Moreno lowered his Memphis ERA to 1.04 with a scoreless seventh inning.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, September 16 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A, Minnesota Twins) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

