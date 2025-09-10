Indians Drop Series Opener in Extras
Published on September 9, 2025 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Iowa Cubs scored seven runs in the top of the 11th inning to defeat the Indianapolis Indians, 7-0, on Tuesday night at Victory Field.
With automatic runner Parker Chavers on second base to begin the 11th, Hayden Cantrelle put down a sacrifice bunt to advance the potential first run of the game to third base. James Triantos brought home Chavers on a fielder's choice for a 1-0 lead. Following the run-scoring play, seven consecutive Iowa (33-31, 72-66) batters reached to extend the lead to 7-0.
The two teams combined for 32 strikeouts, the most in an Indians (36-28, 78-60) game since 33 were set down on April 30, 2024, in a 4-3 win in 11 innings vs. Buffalo.
Eddy Yean opened the game with 3.0 scoreless innings. He struck out seven batters, his most since a career-high nine on June 25 (2) with Low-A Bradenton vs. Jupiter. Prior to tonight, he had not struck out more than two batters in an outing since Aug. 7, 2024, with Double-A Altoona at Portland.
The Indians tossed 10.0 scoreless innings to begin the game, using seven total pitchers in the contest. Brandan Bidois tossed 2.0 hitless innings, as he has not allowed a hit to 71 straight batters since July 29.
Ryan Harbin (L, 1-1) allowed all seven runs in the 11th.
I-Cubs starter Connor Noland tossed 5.0 scoreless frames of his own as the I-Cubs pitched an 11.0-inning shutout. Caleb Kilian (W, 1-0) was credited the win with a scoreless 10th inning.
The six-game series from Victory Field continues Wednesday afternoon at 1:35 PM. RHP Drake Fellows (8-6, 4.65) takes the mound for the Indians and the I-Cubs have not yet named a starting pitcher.
International League Stories from September 9, 2025
- Morris Superb, But Saints Drop 10th Straight, Sixth by One Run in 2-1 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Jacksonville Opens Series with a Win against Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Zimmermann Spins Quality Start, Sounds Hook Stripers 8-1 - Nashville Sounds
- Indians Drop Series Opener in Extras - Indianapolis Indians
- Seven-Run 11th Pushes Iowa Past Indy 7-0 - Iowa Cubs
- Nashville Walks, Runs Way to 8-1 Rout of Stripers - Gwinnett Stripers
- Late RailRiders Rally Comes up Short - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Torres Smacks Three Hits as Redbirds Drop Opener at Jumbo Shrimp - Memphis Redbirds
- Bulls Open Final Homestand of 2025 with 8-3 Win over Tides - Durham Bulls
- Lipscomb Delivers Walk-Off Single to Top Bisons - Rochester Red Wings
- Johan Rojas Two-Run Double Gives 'Pigs Opener over RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Norfolk Opens Road Trip With Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Toledo Shut out by Louisville in Series Opener - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Blank Mud Hens 3-0 in Game One Victory - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Fall to Rochester 5-4 in Extra Innings on Tuesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- September 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Elko Hits his 26th Home Run in Loss to Omaha - Charlotte Knights
- Curtain Closes on 2025 Saints Home Schedule with September 9-14 Games at CHS Field - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 9 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Series Preview: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians, September 9-14 - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Indians Drop Series Opener in Extras
- Series Preview: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians, September 9-14
- Pair of Seventh Inning Homers Provide Indians Win in Series Finale
- Clippers Use Three Home Runs to Top Indy, 12-0
- Keep Pushing Forward: The Story of Drake Fellows