Indians Drop Series Opener in Extras

Published on September 9, 2025 under International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Iowa Cubs scored seven runs in the top of the 11th inning to defeat the Indianapolis Indians, 7-0, on Tuesday night at Victory Field.

With automatic runner Parker Chavers on second base to begin the 11th, Hayden Cantrelle put down a sacrifice bunt to advance the potential first run of the game to third base. James Triantos brought home Chavers on a fielder's choice for a 1-0 lead. Following the run-scoring play, seven consecutive Iowa (33-31, 72-66) batters reached to extend the lead to 7-0.

The two teams combined for 32 strikeouts, the most in an Indians (36-28, 78-60) game since 33 were set down on April 30, 2024, in a 4-3 win in 11 innings vs. Buffalo.

Eddy Yean opened the game with 3.0 scoreless innings. He struck out seven batters, his most since a career-high nine on June 25 (2) with Low-A Bradenton vs. Jupiter. Prior to tonight, he had not struck out more than two batters in an outing since Aug. 7, 2024, with Double-A Altoona at Portland.

The Indians tossed 10.0 scoreless innings to begin the game, using seven total pitchers in the contest. Brandan Bidois tossed 2.0 hitless innings, as he has not allowed a hit to 71 straight batters since July 29.

Ryan Harbin (L, 1-1) allowed all seven runs in the 11th.

I-Cubs starter Connor Noland tossed 5.0 scoreless frames of his own as the I-Cubs pitched an 11.0-inning shutout. Caleb Kilian (W, 1-0) was credited the win with a scoreless 10th inning.

The six-game series from Victory Field continues Wednesday afternoon at 1:35 PM. RHP Drake Fellows (8-6, 4.65) takes the mound for the Indians and the I-Cubs have not yet named a starting pitcher.







