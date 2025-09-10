Late RailRiders Rally Comes up Short

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 5-4 decision to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday night at PNC Field. Down two runs in the ninth, the RailRiders brought the winning run to the plate three times, scoring once, but could not complete the comeback against the IronPigs.

Lehigh Valley jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first against Kenta Maeda. Christian Arroyo hit an RBI single to score Phillies #2 Prospect Aidan Miller, who was making his Triple-A debut. Rafael Lantigua extended the lead with a sacrifice bunt for a 2-0 edge.

The RailRiders tied the game in the bottom of the fourth against IronPigs starter Gabe Mosser. After Yankees #3 Prospect Spencer Jones singled, Jose Rojas blasted his 28th homer of the year, a two-run shot to left field to even the game at two.

After the two-run first inning, Maeda pitched four scoreless frames, totaling 94 pitches, 54 of which were strikes. Maeda was lifted in the fifth for RailRiders reliever Joel Kuhnel, who faced the minimum after RailRiders catcher J.C. Escarra threw out Brewer Hicklen stealing second to end the frame.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took the lead in the bottom of the seventh with another home run off the bat of Rojas, who lifted a four-seam fastball 393 feet over the right field wall to give the RailRiders a 3-2 edge.

In the top of the eighth, Gabriel Rincones, Jr. doubled and scored on a Lantigua RBI groundout to level the game at three.

Lehigh Valley recaptured the lead in the top of the ninth off a two-run double from Johan Rojas, scoring Josh Breaux and Rodolfo Castro for a 5-3 lead.

With one out in the ninth, T.J. Rumfield walked to bring Rojas to the plate. After Rojas walked, Davis laced an infield single off the glove of Lantigua to score pinch runner Duke Ellis, giving the RailRiders a 5-4 lead. However, Devin Sweet closed the door on the RailRiders to earn his second save of the season.

Rojas went 2-for-3 with two runs and three runs batted in.

Maeda allowed two runs on four hits through five innings. Jake Bird (1-2) worked 1.0 innings and gave up two runs on two hits in the loss. Mosser surrendered two runs on two hits, striking out five over five frames. Phil Bickford (4-1) was credited with the win.

The RailRiders continue their series with the IronPigs on Wednesday afternoon at PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends Allan Winans (11-0) to face Lehigh Valley's Andrew Painter (4-5). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com .

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

43-21, 81-55







