Bulls Open Final Homestand of 2025 with 8-3 Win over Tides

Published on September 9, 2025 under International League (IL)

DURHAM, N.C. - Kameron Misner clubbed a three-run homer in the third inning to propel the Durham Bulls past the Norfolk Tides 8-3 at the DBAP on Tuesday night.

The Bulls (33-29), opening their final homestand of the season, rallied for a 4-3 lead in the third when Misner drove out a 1-2 pitch from Carson Ragsdale over the right-centerfield wall. A pair of walks set up the inning and the Bulls would not be challenged the rest of the way.

Cole Wilcox (W, 2-5) tossed two perfect innings behind Joe Boyle to earn the win.

The Durham relief corps shutout the Tides (28-34) on just one hit over the game's final six innings.

Hunter Stovall reached three times with a pair of singles and a walk, scoring twice. Coco Montes, who was not in the original starting lineup, had two hits and two RBI. Misner homered, singled, stole two bases and scored twice.

The Bulls inched to within nine games of first place Scranton with 12 to play.

How It Happened: After the Tides drove Boyle out of the game in the top of the third by grinding 35 pitches from the Durham ace's arm, the Bulls pounced back against Ragsdale. Cooper Hummel walked with one out, then Tristan Peters drew a base on balls with two down before Misner's blast.

What's Next: Yoniel Curet (0-3, 4.56) is lined up to start Wednesday night at 6:35 PM ET against Nestor German, who will be making his Triple-A debut.







