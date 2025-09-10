Morris Superb, But Saints Drop 10th Straight, Sixth by One Run in 2-1 Loss

Published on September 9, 2025 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Since returning off the injured list on August 9, Andrew Morris has allowed just five runs in 14.0 innings. He didn't give up an earned run in six innings on Tuesday night at CHS Field. The bullpen didn't allow a run in their 3.0 innings of work. Despite all that, the St. Paul Saints fell for the 10th consecutive game, and their sixth one run loss in that string, a 2-1 loss to the Columbus Clippers in front of 5,672.

Morris retired the side in the first, including striking out the Cleveland Guardians number one prospect, and the number 15 prospect in baseball, Travis Bazzana.

An error proved costly for the Saints in the top of the second inning allowing the Clippers to take the early lead. With one out Cooper Ingle walked. He took second on a wild pitch and with two outs Christian Cairo's infield single to third put runners at the corners. Yordys Valdes then hit a ground ball to second, but Tanner Schobel fumbled it, and the error allowed a run to score giving the Clippers a 1-0 lead. With runners at the corners Valdes tried to steal second, the Saints threw down and Cairo broke for home. The Saints ran down Valdes and tagged him out, but not before Cairo scored increasing the lead to 2-0.

In the bottom of the inning the Saints scored a run without a hit. Emmanuel Rodriguez led off with a walk, took second on a groundout, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a Patrick Winkel ground out getting the Saints to within 2-1.

After a leadoff double in the third, Morris retired the next nine men he faced before a leadoff walk to Petey Halpin in the sixth. Morris would get out of the inning and his night was finished after going 6.0 innings allowing two unearned runs on three hits while walking two and striking out two.

After scoring in the second, however, the Saints offense managed just one man as far as second. That came in the fifth when Jonah Bride reached on an infield single to short and moved to second on a two-out walk to Will Holland. Walker Jenkins, playing in his first game at CHS Field, stung a ball to center, but Halpin made the catch just in front of the warning track. Jenkins went 0-4 in his home debut.

Aaron Rozek pitched well out of relief for the Saints, going 2.2 hitless, shutout innings while walking three and striking out three.

The Saints sent the winning run to the plate in the ninth when Gabby Gonzalez, who finished 2-4, singled to right with two outs. Rodriguez, in his first game back since July 12, would strike out looking to end the game.

The 10-game losing streak is tied for the second longest in franchise history, one behind their 11-game losing streak from May 8-20, 2022.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series at CHS Field on Wednesday night at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send RHP John Klein (0-3, 5.60) to the mound against Clippers LHP Ryan Webb (5-7, 4.70). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







