Lipscomb Delivers Walk-Off Single to Top Bisons

The Rochester Red Wings faced off with the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday night for the final home series of the year, winning 5-4 in walk-off fashion. 3B Trey Lipscomb led the way for the Wings, smacking a three-run home run in the fourth inning and ripping the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 10th. LF Phillip Glasser collected his first Triple-A hit, RBI, and multi-hit performance in his first game with Rochester. On the mound, RHP Ryan Loutos locked down the final out of the ninth and turned in a scoreless 10th inning with two strikeouts.

Buffalo ignited the scoring with a bang in the top of the second inning. 2B Michael Stefanic earned a leadoff walk, followed by C René Pinto launching a two-run home run over the left field wall, giving the Bisons the early 2-0 lead.

The Red Wings took their first lead of the ballgame in the bottom of the fourth inning. 1B Yohandy Morales cracked a one-out single, and two batters later, CF Andrew Pinckney ripped another single into left field. Trey Lipscomb crushed a three-run blast, sending it 403 feet over the left field wall and giving Rochester the 3-2 advantage.

Pitching took over from there, before Rochester added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Andrew Pinckney led off the inning by ripping a single into center, and two batters later, LF Phillip Glasser collected his first RBI as a Wing with a triple that passed a diving center fielder. The Red Wings held a 4-2 lead heading into the ninth inning.

Buffalo attempted to rally for two runs in the top of the ninth. With two outs, RJ Schreck got hit by a pitch, and 1B Buddy Kennedy continued the inning with a single to put two runners on. LF Yohendrick Pinango singled into center field to score the runner from second, followed by SS Josh Kasevich lining a single of his own and tying the game at four apiece.

The Red Wings walked off the ballgame in the bottom of the tenth inning. After the Bisons intentionally walked RF Nick Schnell to lead off the inning, Trey Lipscomb sent the fans home happy after ripping a walk-off single into left field, giving the Wings the 5-4 victory in ten innings.

RHP Chase Solesky toed the slab in Sunday afternoon's contest and tossed 5.0 innings while allowing two runs on four hits and three walks, striking out four. RHP Seth Shuman took over in the sixth inning, tossing one scoreless frame while allowing two baserunners and striking out two. RHP Sauryn Lao relieved Shuman in the seventh inning, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings while allowing two hits and one walk. RHP Erick Mejía came out for the ninth inning, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out one. RHP Ryan Loutos got the last out of the ninth inning on a catcher's pickoff to first base. The right-hander came back out for the tenth frame, striking out two in the frame.

3B Trey Lipscomb takes home Player of the Game honors on Tuesday night, cracking a three-run blast in the bottom of the fourth inning and walking off the game with a hard-hit single over the shortstop's head, finishing with four RBI to lead Rochester to the win. The four-RBI effort marks his first since August 8th at Norfolk and his first walk-off hit with Rochester. With runners in scoring position this season, the Tennessee product sports a .352 (45-for-128) with a .945 OPS while swatting four home runs, 12 doubles, and 49 RBI.

The Red Wings will continue their series against the Bisons on Wednesday night. Buffalo will rely on their bullpen against the Rochester RHP Kyle Luckham*.* First pitch is set for 6:05 PM from Innovative Field in Downtown Rochester.







