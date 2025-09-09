Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 9 vs. Buffalo

Published on September 9, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (26-35, 56-78) vs. Rochester Red Wings (27-36, 54-81)

Tuesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP CJ Van Eyk (3-5, 4.96) vs. RHP Chase Solesky (5-5, 5.38)

RETURN TO THE NEST: The Rochester Red Wings squared off with the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday afternoon for the series finale, and dropped a wild back-and-forth series finale, 12-11...C FRANCISCO MEJÍA logged a three-hit, five-RBI performance, including a three-run home run in the seventh inning...SS JACKSON CLUFF picked up three hits at the plate, and CF ANDREW PINCKNEY, 3B TREY LIPSCOMB, and 1B YOHANDY MORALES each turned in multi-hit performances...the Red Wings will return to Rochester to face the Buffalo Bisons for the last home series of the year on Tuesday night...Rochester will send RHP CHASE SOLESKY to the mound to duel with the Bison's RHP CJ Van Eyk.

MASHIN' MEJÍA: C FRANCISCO MEJÍA powered the Wings offense in a major way on Sunday afternoon, going 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in the seventh inning while adding a double, a single, a walk, and collecting five RBI in the contest...the performance Sunday extended his hitting streak to seven games dating back to 8/27 ...Sunday afternoon marked his first three-hit, five-RBI performance since 7/20/2021 with Tampa Bay, against Baltimore, and also marks the first time he has had multiple extra-base hits in a game since his two-homer display on 7/30 at Charlotte...across the seven-game hitting streak, the Dominican Republic sports a .370 batting average (10-for-27) with a 1.044 OPS while logging two home runs, one double, eight runs, and seven RBI...

His five-RBI effort marks the sixth different Red Wing catcher (7th time) to record five RBI or more in a game and first since Drew Millas in the home opener on 4/1 against Buffalo.

TEN(A) TOES DOWN: 2B JOSÉ TENA extended his on-base streak to 21 games with walks in the third and sixth innings and extended his hit streak to nine games with a single in the seventh, while adding a pair of stolen bases on Sunday afternoon...his 21-game on-base streak is tied for the ninth-longest active in the International League...in 21 games away from Innovative field, the Dominican Republic boasts a .318 batting average (27-for-85) with one home run, one triple, four doubles, six RBI, 12 walks, and eight stolen bases...

Despite playing 60 fewer games than his 15-steal campaign last year (14 w/COL, 1 w/ROC), the 24-year-old has already swiped 18 bags in just 40 contests with Rochester this season.

His run scored in the top of the third inning pulled him one shy of his 100th in his Triple-A career.

TREY THA TRUTH: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB tallied his team-leading 27th double with an RBI two-bagger in the Wings five-run third inning, and added a single, a walk, and two runs scored in the affair...the multi-hit performance marks his 30th of the year with Rochester, the most among full-season Red Wing batters...the 25-year-old is two doubles shy of tying his full-season minor league high, when he smacked 29 doubles in 2023 (14 w/ High-A WIL, 15 w/ Double-A HBG)... when batting with runners in scoring position this season, the Tennessee product is tied for fifth-best in the International League (min. 100 AB) with a .341 (43-for-126) batting average, with a .905 OPS while racking up three home runs, 12 doubles, and collecting 45 RBI...

The Maryland native is three doubles shy of becoming the 11th different Red Wing (13th time) to register a 30-double season since at least 2004 and the first since OF Andrew Stevenson in 2022.

PICK OF THE LITTER: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY extended his on-base streak to 12 games and his hitting streak to seven games with two singles, one walk, and one RBI, marking his 29th multi-hit effort of the season...across his seven-game hitting streak, the Alabama product is registering a .375 batting average (9-for-24) with two doubles, one RBI, five walks, and two stolen bases during the stretch.

HOW CLUFF ARE YA: SS JACKSON CLUFF tallied his 18th multi-hit and second three-hit performance of the year, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, a single, a walk, and driving in two runs...the BYU product logged three multi-hit efforts in five games against Memphis, posting a .350 batting average (7-for-20) with an .830 OPS while knocking in two doubles, two RBI, and crossing the plate three times in the series.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2006: On this day in 2006, the Rochester Red Wings defeated the SWB Red Barons 2-0 in game four of the Governors Cup playoffs, closing out the first-round series and propelling Rochester into the Governors Cup Finals against the Toledo Mud Hens...LHP FRANCISCO LIRIANO took the ball, hurling a hitless 3.0 innings and walking one while striking out four...after a 1:37 hour rain delay, RHP GLEN PERKINS delivered the final six innings, allowing the only hit by Scranton/WB and walking two while punching out five Red Barons...LF ALEX ROMERO plated the game's first run in the top of the seventh inning, lacing an RBI double into left field...2B TOMMY WATKINS added an insurance run in the top of the eighth inning with an RBI single into right field.







International League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.