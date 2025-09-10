Toledo Shut out by Louisville in Series Opener

Published on September 9, 2025 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Louisville Bats in Game 1 of their final homestand at Fifth Third Field, dropping the opener by a score of 3-0.

Toledo sent right-hander Troy Watson to the mound, entering with a 3-0 record and 2.57 ERA. Louisville countered with T.J. Sikkema, who came in 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA.

The Bats threatened early, loading the bases in the first inning, but Toledo escaped the jam to keep the game scoreless.

Louisville broke through in the third with a solo home run to take a 1-0 lead. Toledo's offense showed a spark in the fifth with a double from Brian Serven, but the Hens couldn't cash it in.

The Bats added insurance in the sixth, stringing together four straight singles to score two runs. That sequence ended Watson's night, as Tanner Rainey entered in relief. Watson's final line: 5.2 IP, 9 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, 1 HR.

Brant Hurter tossed a clean seventh inning with two strikeouts. Woo-Suk Go, making his return from injury, impressed in the eighth by striking out two of the three batters he faced. Alex Lange followed in the ninth to keep Toledo within striking distance.

In the bottom of the ninth, Eduardo Valencia extended his on-base streak to 32 games with a single, later advancing to second on a passed ball. Justyn-Henry Malloy drew a walk to put two runners aboard, and both advanced on a wild pitch. But Louisville held firm, recording the final out to secure the 3-0 shutout.

Notables:

Brian Serven: 1 H

Andrew Navigato: 1 H

Eduardo Valencia: 1 H

The Mud Hens will look to bounce back and even the series tomorrow evening against Louisville. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.







International League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.