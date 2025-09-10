Nashville Walks, Runs Way to 8-1 Rout of Stripers

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The Gwinnett Stripers (32-32) yielded eight walks and allowed six stolen bases in an 8-1 loss to the Nashville Sounds (33-31) on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Matthew Batten's solo home run was one of two hits for the Stripers, who open the final road trip of the year at 0-1.

Decisive Plays: Nashville took an early 3-0 lead thanks to Luis Urias, who plated two runs with a double in the first inning and another with an RBI groundout in the third. The Sounds added on with an RBI single from Ernesto Martinez Jr. in the fourth and scored three runs without a hit in the fifth to go up 7-0. The Stripers ended Bruce Zimmermann's no-hit bid in the sixth as Batten crushed a solo homer (11) to left field. Nashville got that run back in the eighth on an RBI double by Freddy Zamora to make it 8-1.

Key Contributors: Batten (1-for-3, homer, RBI) and Jason Delay (1-for-3) had the only hits for Gwinnett. Following a rough start for Jhancarlos Lara (L, 0-4), relievers Anderson Pilar, Blake Burkhalter, and Amos Willingham combined to allow one unearned run over the final 4.0 innings. Zimmermann (W, 9-7) tossed 6.0 innings of two-hit, one run baseball for the Sounds. Urias went 1-for-3, with a double and three RBIs to lead the Nashville offense.

Noteworthy: Batten is batting .308 with a triple, two home runs, four runs scored, and four RBIs through eight games in September. The six steals allowed by the Stripers tied for the Gwinnett single-game record (fourth time, first since May 30, 2025 vs. Jacksonville).

Next Game (Wednesday, September 10): Gwinnett Stripers at Nashville Sounds, 7:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park. LHP Jose Suarez (3-1, 3.23 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Alexander Cornielle (Triple-A debut) of the Sounds. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. On MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 16): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a "Grab Your Pole" Tarp T-Shirt presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. On MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







