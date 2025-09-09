Curtain Closes on 2025 Saints Home Schedule with September 9-14 Games at CHS Field

Published on September 9, 2025 under International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - We hope this homestand doesn't leave you feeling blue. If you close your eyes, make a wish, and maybe the season won't come to an end. Our goal this season was to teach you that it's good to laugh and appreciate the moments we share together. There will be no fighting, just a week long celebration. Last one out, turn out the lights as the final homestand of the season goes from September 9-14.

Tuesday, September 9 vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians), 6:37 p.m. - Minnesota Fighting Saints Night Brought To You By Undeniably Dairy

We will try to capture the spirit of this promotion, but there is no guarantee we keep our gloves on. Don't be mad when we're putting on the foil because we do it every night. We honor the team that we often get confused with on our Fighting Saints Night presented by Undeniably Dairy. The Fighting Saints were part of the 12 original teams of the WHA from 1972-76. After not finishing the 1976 season, the second installment of the Saints came from Cleveland, Ohio for the 1976-77 season. Among the most notable players were Wayne Connelly, the team's leading scorer, Mike Antonovich, the team's career games leader, Hockey Hall of Famer Dave Keon, Gord Gallant, and Mike Holmgren. This is your final chance of the season to get the jersey off the player's back with our jersey auction during the game. The jersey has the "Fighting Saints" script across the chest with the primary hockey logo guy on the sleeve. Visit all the places the Fighting Saints played on a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, September 10 vs. Columbus Clippers, 6:37 p.m. - Copa de la Diversión Celebración Presented by Anoka Technical College and Anoka Ramsey Community College

"Copa de la Diversion" or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. This is the third and final celebration of the season. Enjoy the Twin Cities favorite Latin foods, show off your dance moves with the samba or tango, enter our dominoes tournament, and enjoy the sounds of a mariachi band. Welcome Santos de San Pablo as the Saints wear their specialty jersey's. The Saints primary logo is a combined inspiration of the mascot, Mudonna, and sugar skulls, traditional folk art from southern Mexico. The light blue uniform has the primary logo patch on the right sleeve and the "CHS Field" logo on the left sleeve. Across the chest of the uniform is "Santos de San Pablo" with the number, in orange, on the bottom left side of the uniform. On the back of the uniform is the nameplate at the top with the orange number just below. Blue sleeves have two yellow stripes while the blue socks have three yellow stripes. The Saints will wear their traditional white pants with a light blue belt. Find all the best Latin places around the state on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, September 11 vs. Columbus Clippers, 6:37 p.m. - Make-A-Wish Night presented by Make-A-Wish Minnesota

A wish experience can be a game-changer for a child with a critical illness. This one belief guides our partner for tonight's game and has fulfilled countless life-changing wishes. On this special evening at the ballpark, we do our best to make dreams become reality on Make-A-Wish night presented by Make-A-Wish Minnesota. The goal of the night is to exceed the expectations of wish kids. Helping a kid realize his dream impacts all those involved from volunteers, to sponsors, to donors, and the community. A special ticket package will be available that comes complete with a ticket to the game and t-shirt that includes a silhouette of a hitter swinging a bat and a shooting star with the "STP" logo in the star. The top of the shirt says "Proud Supporter of Make-A-Wish Minnesota." Celebrate all the lives being changed on our final Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, September 12 vs. Columbus Clippers, 6:37 p.m. - Teacher Appreciation Night Brought To You By Comcast, Roland Hemond Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame Induction of Deron Johnson Presented by Killebrew Root Beer, Plus Post-Game Friday Night Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy Featuring Some Classic Marching Band Ensembles

They are the unsung heroes of our formative years. Outside of our parents, they may be the most important people in our lives as we grow up. They pass along knowledge and get us ready for the next steps in our lives. They work tirelessly nine months of the year and for one night it's their time to sit back and relax on Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Comcast. In addition to the many moments we have planned for teachers during the night, Comcast provided free tickets to teachers for this game. There are more than 3,000,000 teachers in the U.S. and they help shape the minds of the future. On this night, it's all about them. Make sure to join us pre-game as we induct the next member of the Roland Hemond Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame, presented by Killebrew Root Beer, Minnesota Twins Deron Johnson. His scouting career got underway in January, 1994 with the Minnesota Twins as a Northern California area scout. He has held scouting roles in the following areas: area scout, West Coast scouting supervisor, Twins Director of Scouting, and in his current role of Senior Advisor of the Scouting Department. Stick around after the game for our Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the music of classic marching band ensembles.

Saturday, September 13 vs. Columbus Clippers, 5:07 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Night Presented By Valleyfair With Post-Game Monster Food Truck Rally And Fireworks SuperShow

The Saints have been one of the best drawing teams in all of Minor League Baseball since CHS Field opened in 2015. Tonight, we thank every one of you for making us a successful organization. Whether this is your first game of the season or your 75th, this is our way to give back to you. Games, prizes, and fun are all a part of this Fan Appreciation Night presented by Valleyfair. How much do we love our fans? Over the years our fans have expressed how much they love our Monster Food Truck Rally, so we oblige one final time. Food trucks scheduled to appear: Anchor Fish & Chips, Alary's, Baskin Robins, Belly Bites, KCM Egg Rolls, Pretty Great Cheesecake, Que Tal, Rollin Nolens, Thai Thai Street Food, Twin Cities Pita, and Unbakeable. That's the lead up to the final fireworks show of the season, but we go out big with our Fireworks Super Show.

Sunday, September 14 vs. Columbus Clippers, 2:07 p.m. - Last Home Game Featuring Bluey and Bingo Presented by Wanta Thome Law/Fastest Fan Night Presented By T-Mobile Fiber

We're not going quietly into the night during the final home game of the season. Hooray! It's a day made for everyone in the family. We love our fans More Than Ducks Love Bread. We believe the best adventures are the ones we have together. And since this is home game number 75, it's our final chance to make someone smile. Whether you're a kid, or kid at heart, you'll want to head out to CHS Field today and not just because it's the last home game, but because of our two special friends showing up to the ballpark. It's your chance to meet Bluey and Bingo, presented by Wanta Thome Law, as we'll have a special ticket package that enables our fans to get a photo op with the two cute pups. While the curtain comes down on the home season don't forget, "No matter what, we'll always find our way back to each other." Make sure you keep your eyes peeled on the field because during one of our on field promotions we will crown the Fastest Fan presented by T-Mobile Fiber. Join us on the field after the game as kids run the bases one final time on a Cub Family Sunday.

