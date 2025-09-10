Bisons Fall to Rochester 5-4 in Extra Innings on Tuesday Night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth inning on Tuesday night, but the Rochester Red Wings were able to score the only run in extra innings for a 5-4 victory in 10 innings at Innovative Field.

A two-run home run in the top of the second inning allowed Buffalo to open up a two-run lead over Rochester. Michael Stefanic drew a lead off walk against Chase Solesky in the second and scored on a two-run home run by Rene Pinto. His first home run as a member of the Bisons, and 12th in Triple-A this season, went over the left field wall and gave the team a 2-0 lead through two.

CJ Van Eyk allowed just one walk first time through the batting order against Rochester. C.J. Stubbs was the first base runner of the game for the Red Wings, the eighth batter that the Bisons' right-hander faced in the game. The first hit allowed did not come until the fourth inning on a Yohandy Morales leadoff single.

However, the Red Wings took advantage of a pair of base runners aboard against Van Eyk to flip their two-run deficit into a one-run lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Trey Lipscomb launched his 10th home run of the year was three-run shot that scored Morales and Andrew Pinckney. The home run established a 4-3 lead for Rochester in the fourth inning.

Lazaro Estrada came out of the bullpen in the bottom of the seventh inning for Buffalo. He struck out two of the first three batters he faced in relief. The Red Wings were able to use a two-out triple by Phillip Glasser to score Pinckney for an insurance run and a 4-2 lead over the Bisons.

The Bisons finally were able to convert with runners aboard in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game. Erick Mejia was able to record two outs in the ninth before four straight batters reached against him. RJ Schreck was hit by a pitch and was followed by a Buddy Kennedy base hit to center field. Schreck scored on a Yohendrick Piñango RBI single to right-center field to cut the deficit to 4-3. Kennedy scored on a two-out single by Josh Kasevich to tie the game 4-4.

Buffalo failed to score in the top of the 10th inning, despite the automatic base runner at second base to begin the inning. Ryan Loutos was able to keep Kasevich in scoring position thanks in part to two strikeouts. Morales was the automatic base runner for the Red Wings and scored the winning run on a Lipscomb RBI base hit to left-center field for a 5-4 victory.

Kennedy had three hits for Buffalo on Tuesday night. He has recorded at least two hits in all five games he has played for the Bisons since re-joining the team on September 3. Phil Clarke also had a multi-hit game, while Michael Stefanic reached base three times that included two walks and a leadoff double in the top of the eighth inning.

The two teams will meet again on Wednesday night at Innovative Field with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch scheduled. You can listen to all of the action with the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Duke McGuire and the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro starting at 5:45 p.m. on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com.







