Series Preview: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians, September 9-14

Published on September 9, 2025 under International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians begin their 13th and final homestand of the 2025 season on Tuesday, Sept. 9, against the Iowa Cubs, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. The six-game set continues through Sunday, Sept. 14. The Indians last played the I-Cubs at Iowa from July 29-Aug. 3, taking four of six games in the series. It is the second series between the clubs at Victory Field on the campaign, with I-Cubs taking three of five games in a rain-shortened set at the Vic from April 1-6.

Iowa Cubs (32-31, 71-66, 11.0 GB IL 2nd Half)

2024: 68-82, 19th

International League Championships: N/A

Manager: Marty Pevey, 12th season (768-877, .467)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: OF Owen Caissie (No. 1), Moisés Ballesteros (No. 2), RHP Jaxon Wiggins (No. 4), OF Kevin Alcántara (No. 5), 1B Jonathon Long (No. 7), RHP Brandon Birdsell (No. 9), RHP Connor Noland (No. 22), RHP Will Sanders (No. 23)

The Iowa Cubs are fresh off a six-game home sweep over the Omaha Storm Chasers last week and have won a season-high nine consecutive games dating back to Aug. 29. I-Cubs pitchers allowed three runs or fewer in five of the six games in the series. Carlos Pérez led the charge for the offense, batting .520 (13-for-25) with eight runs, two doubles, four home runs, 11 RBI, one walk and one stolen base in six games. LHP Austin Gomber went 2-0 in two starts, allowing just one earned run across 10.0 innings with nine strikeouts.

Pérez paces the club with a .976 OPS and 27 homers in 101 games this season. Jonathan Long has been a steady contributor across 130 games, ranking first on the team in hits (147), RBI (86), walks (76) and total bases (232). Moisés Ballesteros leads Iowa with a .316 batting average (141-for-446) across 114 games. As a team, the I-Cubs rank first among International League teams in OPS (.804) second in batting average (.268), and third in runs (756).

Iowa's pitching staff is headlined by RHP Connor Noland, who leads the active roster with 122.1 innings pitched. The right-hander has a 4.05 ERA in 25 games (20 starts) on the campaign. RHP Nate Pearson bolsters the bullpen, posting a 2.22 ERA (11er/44.2ip) across 38 appearances with 57 strikeouts. As a team, the pitching staff leads the IL with 1,329 strikeouts.

Indianapolis Indians (36-27, 78-59, 7.0 GB IL 2nd Half)

2024: 77-70, 6th

International League Championships: 1963, 2000

Manager: Shawn Bowman, 1st season (55-42, .567 - since being named Indians manager on May 16)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: LHP Hunter Barco (No. 4), C Rafael Flores (8), RHP Thomas Harrington (9)

The Indians split last week's series at Columbus, finishing the road trip with a 10-9 comeback win. In the series finale, Jase Bowen crushed a game-tying, three-run home run in the seventh inning. Shawn Ross followed with a go-ahead two-run shot that gave Indy its winning runs. Nelson Velázquez signed with Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Tuesday and made an immediate impact. He appeared in all six games in the series, hitting .435 (10-for-23) with six runs, three doubles, two home runs, four RBI, two walks and a 1.306 OPS. Rafael Flores continued his hot stretch at the plate as well, batting .429 (9-for-21), with six RBI in six games. Eight different Indians batters recorded a home run in the series.

Nick Solak's .323 batting average (121-for-375) currently trails Lehigh Valley's Justin Crawford (.334) for the International League lead. The leader of the Indians offense also ranks among IL leaders in on-base percentage (5th, .406), OPS (9th, .897) and hits (9th). Also appearing among league leaders are Cam Devanney with a .493 slugging percentage (10th), Ji Hwan Bae's six triples (T-2nd) and Eddy Yean's 46 appearances (4th).

As a club, the Indianapolis pitching staff has the fifth most strikeouts (1,228) and seventh-lowest ERA (4.55) in the IL.

Probable Starters

Sept. 9, 6:35 PM: RHP Connor Noland (9-5, 4.05) vs. TBD

Sept. 10, 1:35 PM: TBD vs. RHP Drake Fellows (8-6, 4.65)

Sept. 11, 6:35 PM: LHP Jordan Wicks (3-4, 3.32) vs. LHP Hunter Barco (3-1, 3.93)

Sept. 12, 7:05 PM: LHP Austin Gomber (2-1, 1.50) vs. LHP Nick Dombkowski (2-6, 6.45)

Sept. 13, 6:35 PM: RHP Jaxon Wiggins (0-0, 3.00) vs. TBD

Sept. 14, 1:35 PM: TBD vs. TBD

What's on the Menu

This week's Hot Dog of the Homestand presented by Eisenberg is the Chicago Dog, a dog topped with yellow mustard, pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, diced onions, tomato slices, sport peppers and celery salt on an everything bun. Fans can find the Chicago Dog at the Links and Drinks carts located behind Sections 105 and 120.

When the Indians score five runs at home, you score five nuggets from Chick-fil-A®! Redeem the offer by the end of the following day or on Monday for Saturday and Sunday wins.

Can't-Miss Promotions

Kick off the final homestand with a special guest, Clark the Cub! Clark will be taking photos with fans on Tuesday from 5:30-6:10 pm at the video wall behind section 109. Satisfy your cravings with the Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg. Devour hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros, all available for just a buck. Carry that momentum into Wednesday afternoon with the final Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial.

On Thursday, celebrate our service heroes with First Responders Night presented by Ironworkers Local 22. First responders and their vehicles will be on display around the ballpark. Additionally, bring your furry friend to Victory Field one last time for Bark in the Park presented by Pacifico, PetSuites and Tito's Handmade Vodka. Paired with Thirsty Thursday deals, enjoy the night with $3 12 oz. Busch Light cans, $3 draft beers and $2 Pepsi fountain drinks!

Our final weekend at the Vic is all about YOU! Fan Appreciation Weekend, presented by Spokenote, kicks off with Friday Fireworks and features a special guest, Marc Summers. Summers, former game show host of Double Dare (1986-1993) and Unwrapped (2001-2011), will sign autographs from 6-6:40 PM and emcee in-park themed games throughout the night. The first 1,000 fans will receive an Indians-branded foam finger giveaway.

Run back the post-game fireworks on Saturday night and head to the gates early as the first 2,500 fans will receive a Scratch-Off Card. Winners will receive a former fan giveaway item such as a game-worn jersey, a bucket hat or pennant.

Be sure not to miss the final home game of the season on Sunday, with the first 2,500 fans receiving a Pirates Mystery Card Set. Find a special Spokenote redemption card in your pack to receive a rare 1-of-1 card and signed memorabilia item from the player featured on the card! Regular Sunday promotions are still in play, including also include Kids Eat Free presented by Meijer and Prairie Farms, and the first 500 Knot Hold Kids Club members will receive a Color-Your-Own hat, presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air.

Notable First Pitches

Friday, Sept. 12: Marc Summers, Game Show Host

Single-game tickets are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].







