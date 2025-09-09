Elko Hits his 26th Home Run in Loss to Omaha

Published on September 9, 2025 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







PAPILLION, NE - For the first time in franchise history, the Charlotte Knights took the field against the Omaha Storm Chasers. The afternoon contest in Nebraska played out well for the home team and the Knights suffered a 7-1 series opening loss. The Storm Chasers snapped a ten-game losing streak in the process.

Tim Elko gave Charlotte an early 1-0 lead with a 439-foot Home Run to straight away centerfield in the top of the first inning. It was Elko's 26th Home Run of the season with the Knights, and his 30th overall round-tripper when his four Home Runs with the White Sox this year are included.

The Knights were held to four hits and no runs over the game's final eight innings. Drake Logan delivered two of the four hits in his Triple-A debut. Mario Camilletti finished 1-for-2 with a walk and Adam Hackenberg contributed with a double in the top of the fourth.

Omaha's offense hit three Home Runs in the contest. A solo shot in the bottom of the third inning tied the game 1-1. After the Storm Chasers took the lead with a run in the fourth, they belted a two-run homer in the fifth for a 4-1 advantage. Another two runs in the sixth and one more in the eighth rounded out the scoring.

Mike Clevinger battled for 5.2 innings but ultimately suffered his first loss since May 24. Dalton Roach tossed 1.1 shutout frames and Tommy Vail completed his first full inning of work since joining Charlotte's bullpen.

Game two of the series is scheduled for 7:35pm ET on Wednesday night from Omaha.







