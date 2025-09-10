Jacksonville Opens Series with a Win against Memphis

Published on September 9, 2025 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, F.L. - Thanks to a strong start from Robby Snelling and clutch hitting, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp defeated the Memphis Redbirds, 5-2, Tuesday night at VyStar Ballpark.

Down 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Jacksonville (82-57, 35-29) took the lead. With two outs on the board, Griffin Conine double on a sharp line drive. The following at bat, Joe Mack (16) cracked a two-run shot, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-1 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp added an insurance run in the fifth. Matthew Etzel and Nathan Martorella started the inning with back-to-back singles. With runners at the corners, Etzel scored on a sacrifice fly from Johnny Olmstead, making it 3-1.

Jacksonville padded their lead in the sixth. Jared Serna began the inning with a walk. He stole second, advancing to third on a fielder's choice. With a runner at third, Mack popped a sacrifice fly, extending the Shrimp's lead. With the bases empty, Kemp Alderman singled and advanced to second on a pass ball. One batter later, Etzel singled home Alderman, making it 5-1.

Memphis (74-63, 33-31) chipped away at their deficit in the seventh. Gavin Collins singled and Noah Mendlinger walked. Two outs later, Brian Torres smashed an RBI single, cutting the deficit to 5-2.

The Redbirds opened the scoring in the top of the first. Torres led off with a single. Two batters later, Blaze Jordan drilled a double to center. With runners on second and third, Matt Koperniak cracked a sacrifice fly, making it 1-0.

LHP Robby Snelling (W, 5-2) had a strong outing. The lefty struck out seven batters, allowing one run over six impressive innings.

Jacksonville continues their series with Memphis on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. LHP Patrick Monteverde (5-5, 5.02 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp against Redbird's RHP Aaron Wilkerson (6-3, 4.04 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MilB.tv, ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.

Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Wear it Home Wednesday. The first 500 fans in through the Main Gate at the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza will receive a "Jumbo Shrimp University" shirt, presented By Renewal by Andersen and Ambetter Health. It's also Charity Begins at Home. Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Challenge Enterprises as they raise awareness and funds throughout the night through ticket sales and promotions.

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25 (If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.







