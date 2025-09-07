IronPigs Drop Series Finale to Mud Hens
Published on September 7, 2025 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (34-27, 81-55) fell in their series finale to the Toledo Mud Hens (37-25, 76-61) by a final of 16-2 on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.
Toledo was off and running early, getting two-run homers from Max Anderson and Riley Unroe for a 4-0 lead.
Unroe picked up his third RBI with a base hit in the fourth. A throwing error on a stolen base attempt then allowed Unroe to score before Eduardo Valencia capped the inning with an RBI single.
Brewer Hicklen scored the first run of the game for the 'Pigs on a wild pitch in the last of the fourth and Rodolfo Castro made it 7-2 with an RBI single in the sixth.
Toledo scored nine unanswered down the stretch to put the game completely out of reach. Valencia and Gage Workman hit solo homers in the seventh while Jace Jung drew a bases loaded walk in the eighth which was followed by a Workman sacrifice fly.
Andrew Navigato hit a solo homer to start the ninth, Trei Curz had an RBI single later in the inning and Jung capped the scoring with a three-run homer.
Lael Lockhart (4-7) got the win for Toledo, allowing one run in five innings on three hits and six walks, striking out three.
Mitch Neunborn (0-3) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing seven runs on five hits and four walks, striking out two.
Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs hit the road for the final time this season, starting a six-game series in Moosic against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday, September 9. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. from PNC Field.
