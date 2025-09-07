Redbirds Win Tug-Of-War, Defeat Rochester 12-11

The Rochester Red Wings squared off with the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday afternoon for the series finale, and dropped a wild back-and-forth series finale, 12-11. C Francisco Mejía logged a three-hit, five-RBI performance, including a three-run home run in the seventh inning. SS Jackson Cluff picked up three hits at the plate, and CF Andrew Pinckney, 3B Trey Lipscomb, and 1B Yohandy Morales each turned in multi-hit performances.

Rochester plated the game's first run in the top of the second inning. Jackson Cluff legged out a one-out infield single, followed by DH Juan Yepez lacing a single into left field, putting two runners on with one out. The next batter, Francisco Mejía, ripped a single into center field, scoring Cluff from second and giving the Wings the 1-0 lead.

The Red Wings built on their lead in the third inning with a five-run frame. 2B José Tena worked a leadoff walk, and Yohandy Morales was hit by a pitch to place two runners on with nobody out. Two batters later, Andrew Pinckney laced an opposite-field RBI single into right field, followed by Trey Lipscomb, who smacked his team-leading 27th double of the season into right to make it 3-0. Jackson Cluff immediately delivered a single through the hole and into center field, plating two more runs. Francisco Mejía capped off the rally, cracking an RBI double into right field to extend the Rochester lead to 6-0.

Rochester padded their six-run lead in the top of the fifth inning. Andrew Pinckney took a four-pitch walk to start the inning, and two batters later, he scored all the way from first base on an errant pickoff attempt to make it 7-0.

Memphis exploded for seven runs and tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. 1B Matt Lloyd smashed a solo shot to lead off the inning, plating the Redbirds first run of the afternoon and shrinking the lead to 7-1. After two singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out, 2B Bryan Torres roped a two-run double off the right field wall to make it 7-3. The next batter, SS César Prieto, lined an RBI single into right, and RF Matt Koperniak followed it up with a walk to reload the bases. After back-to-back bases-loaded walks to score two more runs, 3B Noah Mendlinger capped off the seven-run frame with a sacrifice fly, tying the game at seven apiece after five innings.

The Redbirds took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. CF Mike Siani smacked a lead-off single and immediately swiped second base. Two batters later, Bryan Torres collected his third RBI of the game with a hard-hit single into center field, giving Memphis the 8-7 lead.

The Red Wings snagged the lead back in the top of the seventh inning. After two free passes in the inning, Francisco Mejía drilled a three-run shot over the right field fence, propelling Rochester to the 10-8 advantage.

Memphis cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the seventh inning. Matt Lloyd worked a one-out walk and stole second base during the next at-bat. C Gavin Collins proceeded to rip a single into right field, scoring Lloyd from second and shrinking the deficit to 10-9.

Rochester added an insurance run in the top of the eighth inning. Andrew Pinckney lined a one-out single and advanced to second base on an error by the right fielder. The next two batters, Trey Lipscomb and Jackson Cluff, each worked a walk to load the bases. Juan Yepez followed it up with a sacrifice fly, extending the lead to 11-9.

The Redbirds took back the lead in the bottom half of the frame. Bryan Torres cranked a one-out solo home run to inch Memphis closer, 11-10. After a single and a double put two runners in scoring position, a wild pitch scored the runner from third base and tied the game at 11. DH Blaze Jordan blooped a single down the right field, giving Memphis the 12-11 advantage.

The Red Wings looked to tie the game back up in the top of the ninth inning. The Wings would be set down in order, falling 12-11 in the final game of the series against Memphis.

RHP Bryce Conley took the mound in Sunday afternoon's contest, tossing 4.1 innings while allowing five runs on four hits and two walks, striking out three in the contest. LHP Garrett Davila took over in the fifth inning, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks before recording an out. RHP Daison Acosta relieved Davila, hurling 1.1 innings of one-run baseball, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out one. RHP Eduardo Salazar was the next man up, registering 1.0 inning and allowing one hit and one walk, striking out one Redbird in the process. RHP Julian Fernández got the final out of the seventh inning, finishing with 1.1 innings of one-run baseball on three hits and striking out one. RHP Ryan Loutos appeared as the sixth Wing pitcher of the game in the eighth inning, getting two outs and allowing one hit.

C Francisco Mejía takes home Player of the Game honors on Sunday afternoon, going 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double, a single, and a walk in the contest. The five-RBI performance marks his first since July 20, 2021 with Tampa Bay, against Baltimore. The effort also marks the first time he has had multiple extra-base hits since his two-homer game on July 30 at Charlotte. In three games against Memphis this series, the Dominican Republic logged a .417 batting average (5-for-12) with one home run, one double, and collected five RBI.

The Red Wings will return to Rochester to face the Buffalo Bisons for the last home series of the year. The first game of the series is set for Tuesday night, with first pitch set for 6:05 PM from Innovative Field.







