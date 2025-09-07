Jacksonville Falls to Charlotte Via Walk-Off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A three-run sixth and seventh inning weren't enough for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, who fell to the Charlotte Knights, 9-7, Sunday from Truist Field.

Trailing 7-6 in the ninth, Tim Elko and Andre Lipcius cranked back-to-back two-out singles for Charlotte (62-76, 26-37). One pitch later, both runners advanced on a wild pitch. With runners at second and third, Caden Connor (1) blasted a walk-off three-run home run, winning the finale for the Knights, 9-7.

Jacksonville (81-57, 34-29) struck first in the series finale. Jacob Berry lined a leadoff single in the first. Two batters later, Griffin Conine walked. With runners at first and second, Kemp Alderman laced an RBI double, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 lead.

Charlotte responded in the bottom of the first. Corey Julks and Ben Cowles smacked back-to-back singles. Two batters later, Lipcius cracked a sacrifice fly, tying the game at one.

Locked in a 1-1 tie in the second, Jacob Gonzalez singled to start the frame. With a runner at first, Dru Baker (4) clobbered a two-run home run, giving Charlotte a 3-1 lead.

The Knights extended their lead in the fifth. Mario Camilletti worked a leadoff walk. Julks followed with single, putting two runners on. Following a strikeout, Elko (25) demolished a three-run blast, extending Charlotte's lead to 6-1.

Jacksonville responded in the sixth. With two outs, Bennett Hostetler blooped a single and Mark Coley walked. With two runners on, Berry ripped an RBI single, making it 6-2. Jared Serna followed with an RBI single, cutting the Jumbo Shrimp's deficit in half. Pinch-hitter Spencer Bramwell smacked a third straight RBI single, making it 6-4.

Trailing 6-4 in the seventh inning, Nathan Martorella worked a leadoff walk, advancing to second on a wild pitch. Matthew Etzel singled, and with runners on the corners, Hostetler popped a sacrifice fly, making it 6-5. With a runner at first, Coley (1) walloped a two-run blast, giving Jacksonville a 7-6 lead.

Following an off-day, Jacksonville returns to VyStar Ballpark for a six-game series with the Memphis Redbirds. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM, and ESPN690.com.

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.







