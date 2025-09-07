Pair of Seventh Inning Homers Provide Indians Win in Series Finale

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A five-run seventh inning propelled the Indianapolis Indians to a 10-9 win over the Columbus Clippers on Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park. Jase Bowen hit a three-run home run to tie the game and Shawn Ross hit a two-run homer for the lead.

Nick Solak singled to start the seventh inning and Rafael Flores was hit by a pitch to put two on. After Nelson Velázquez flew out for the first out, Bowen smashed a 433-foot home run to tie the game, 8-8. Anthony Prato singled and stole second to put the go-ahead run in scoring position. Tsung-Che Cheng grounded out for the second out, then Shawn Ross blasted the game's decisive blow for a 10-8 lead.

Ross opened the scoring for Indianapolis (36-27, 78-59), posting a two-run double in the second inning. Velázquez extended the lead to 3-0 with a solo homer in the fourth frame.

With the Indians leading 5-1 in the fifth inning, Jonathan Rodríguez hit a three-run blast to put the Clippers (22-39, 56-77) within one run. Christian Cairo later tied it with an RBI single.

That gave way to the home run barrage by Indianapolis in the seventh.

Opener Jarod Bayless tossed 3.0 scoreless innings to bridge to the bullpen, with Jack Little (W, 2-0) tossing a scoreless sixth and seventh innings en route to the win. Beau Burrows (S, 3) blanked Columbus across the final 2.0 innings.

Clippers starter John Means allowed five runs in 4.1 innings. Reliever Trevor Stephan (L, 1-2) allowed all five runs via the longball when Indy claimed the late lead.

The Indians have an off day on Monday before hosting a six-game series with the Iowa Cubs, beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 6:35 PM. It is the final homestand at Victory Field in 2025.







