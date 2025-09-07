Back and Forth Affair on a Beautiful Sunday
Published on September 7, 2025 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers and the visiting baseball team from Indianapolis engaged in a tight back-and-forth affair Sunday at Huntington Park, with the visitors coming out on top, 10-9.
Columbus trailed early, but got things going offensively in the bottom of the 4th when Christian Cairo produced a RBI single. An inning later, Johnathan Rodriguez crushed a three-run homer to center field.
Cairo added another RBI single, and the game was tied 5-5 through five.
Columbus kept pouring it on in the 6th inning. This time it was red-hot top prospect Travis Bazzana going yard with a three-run bomb that gave the Clippers their first lead of the afternoon.
Indianapolis struck for five runs in the 7th to reclaim the lead.
Columbus narrowed that lead to one in the 8th when Cooper Ingle smashed his first career Triple-A home run onto the roof in right field.
With the loss on Sunday, Columbus falls to 22-35 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 56-73 overall this season.
The Clippers will visit St. Paul, Minnesota next week and then return home for the final homestand of the season. The next home game is on Tuesday, September 16 for Tansky Tuesday DIME-A-DOG NIGHT! First pitch is scheduled for 6:15pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.
