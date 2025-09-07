Memphis Mounts Seven-Run Comeback to Take Series from Rochester
Published on September 7, 2025 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds finished a six-game homestand against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) with a 12-11 win on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Memphis found itself in a 7-0 hole after the top of the fifth inning. The Redbirds went on to rally for seven runs in the frame on five hits and three walks. First baseman Matt Lloyd jolted the group with a leadoff home run. Second baseman Bryan Torres later smacked a two-run double. Shortstop Cesar Prieto followed with an RBI single. Memphis pushed across its final three runs of the inning with two walks and a sacrifice fly.
Down a two in the eighth, Torres led off with a homer and fiery trot around the bases to kickstart another rally. Following consecutive hits and a wild pitch to tie the game, designated hitter Blaze Jordan flared a double to plate the lead run. The seven-run comeback victory is the Redbirds' largest in 2025.
Each Memphis batter recorded a hit in the win. Torres led the offense with a 3-for-5 day and four RBIs. Prieto went 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in a run. Jordan and Lloyd drove in two runs each. Memphis walked seven times in the win.
Starting pitcher Max Rajcic allowed six runs on eight hits, walked one and struck out four in 2.2 innings pitched. Roddery Munoz (S, 2) calmed the crazy game with a perfect ninth.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, September 16 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A, Minnesota Twins) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from September 7, 2025
- Storm Chasers Swept by Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Memphis Mounts Seven-Run Comeback to Take Series from Rochester - Memphis Redbirds
- Redbirds Win Tug-Of-War, Defeat Rochester 12-11 - Rochester Red Wings
- Iowa Sweeps I-80 Rivals in 5-3 Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Toledo Unloads 16 Runs against Lehigh Valley in Series Finale - Toledo Mud Hens
- IronPigs Drop Series Finale to Mud Hens - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Pair of Seventh Inning Homers Provide Indians Win in Series Finale - Indianapolis Indians
- Berroa Drives in Season-High Four Runs, Sounds Hang on in Extras - Nashville Sounds
- Back and Forth Affair on a Beautiful Sunday - Columbus Clippers
- Caden Connor Gives the Knights a Walkoff Winner - Charlotte Knights
- Late Comeback Falls Short For Tides - Norfolk Tides
- Jacksonville Falls to Charlotte Via Walk-Off - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Ritchie Throws Six Scoreless Innings as Gwinnett Falls 4-2 to Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bulls Reel in Stripers with 4-2 Comeback Win - Durham Bulls
- Twins Top Prospect, Walker Jenkins, Hits First Triple-A Homer in Three-Hit Games, Saints Fall 6-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Polish off 11-Win Homestand with 6-1 Series-Sweeping Win - Louisville Bats
- Valenzuela's Slam Lifts Bisons to 10-6 Win over Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Mets Lose Series Finale to Bisons, 10-6, on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Final Homestand of the Season September 16-21 - Columbus Clippers
- September 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Conine Joins Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 7 at Memphis - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 7, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jacksonville Alumnus Roa Makes MLB Debut for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Mounts Seven-Run Comeback to Take Series from Rochester
- Redbirds Erupt Early, Hang on Late in Wrestling Night Win
- Memphis Gives up Five-Run Sixth in Close Loss to Rochester
- Moore, Redbirds Walk off Red Wings to Take Series Lead
- Memphis Falls in Game Two of Series against Rochester