Memphis Mounts Seven-Run Comeback to Take Series from Rochester

Published on September 7, 2025 under International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds finished a six-game homestand against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) with a 12-11 win on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Memphis found itself in a 7-0 hole after the top of the fifth inning. The Redbirds went on to rally for seven runs in the frame on five hits and three walks. First baseman Matt Lloyd jolted the group with a leadoff home run. Second baseman Bryan Torres later smacked a two-run double. Shortstop Cesar Prieto followed with an RBI single. Memphis pushed across its final three runs of the inning with two walks and a sacrifice fly.

Down a two in the eighth, Torres led off with a homer and fiery trot around the bases to kickstart another rally. Following consecutive hits and a wild pitch to tie the game, designated hitter Blaze Jordan flared a double to plate the lead run. The seven-run comeback victory is the Redbirds' largest in 2025.

Each Memphis batter recorded a hit in the win. Torres led the offense with a 3-for-5 day and four RBIs. Prieto went 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in a run. Jordan and Lloyd drove in two runs each. Memphis walked seven times in the win.

Starting pitcher Max Rajcic allowed six runs on eight hits, walked one and struck out four in 2.2 innings pitched. Roddery Munoz (S, 2) calmed the crazy game with a perfect ninth.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, September 16 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A, Minnesota Twins) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

