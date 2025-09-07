Berroa Drives in Season-High Four Runs, Sounds Hang on in Extras

Published on September 7, 2025 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Nashville Sounds hung on to beat the Norfolk Tides 9-7 in 10 innings on Sunday from Harbor Park. Steward Berroa tied a career-high with four RBI and added a home run, while Tucker Davidson punched out five batters over 4.0 scoreless frames.

In the top of the second, the Sounds began the scoring against Tides starter Levi Wells. Urias blasted a solo homer to right center, putting Nashville up 1-0.

The Sounds increased the lead off Wells in the top of the third. Brandon Lockridge walked and Tyler Black doubled, scoring Lockridge to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

Nashville plated three more runs in the top of the fourth. Urias worked a walk and Ethan Murray singled to put runners on first and second. Steward Berroa launched a three-run homer to right, moving the score, 5-0.

In the top of the seventh, the Sounds scratched across a run against Tides reliever Chayce McDermott. Lockridge, Black, and Daz Cameron all worked walks to load the bases. Jeferson Quero grounded into a double play, allowing Lockridge to score and make it 6-0.

The Tides responded with five runs in the bottom of the eighth and a run in the ninth to force the game into extra innings. The tying run for Norfolk scored on a sacrifice fly from Enrique Bradfield Jr.

In the top of the 10th, Nashville scored three runs off Norfolk reliever Houston Roth. With Quero at second and Ernesto Martinez Jr. at first, Freddy Zamora singled to plate Quero and make it a 7-6 ballgame. Berroa and Lockridge recorded back-to-back RBI base knocks to extend the lead, 9-6.

Norfolk scored a run in the bottom of the 10th against Nashville reliever Nate Peterson, but he kept the Tides bats quiet the rest of the way to finalize a 9-7 win for the Sounds.

Nashville takes the day off on Monday before beginning a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday. First pitch from First Horizon Park is set for 6:35 p.m. CT.

STEW-WE-MAMA: Steward Berroa posted arguably his best game in a Sounds uniform on Sunday, going 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBI. It was a season-high in RBI for Berroa and the most he has collected in a game this season since driving in three runs on June 15 with Triple-A Oklahoma City. It also ties a career-high in RBI, which he also achieved in 2022 with High-A Vancouver. Berroa notched a four-RBI game with the Canadians, going 2-for-3 on June 4. Sunday was also just Berroa's second multi-hit game with the Sounds, with his other two-hit performance coming on August 12 against the Durham Bulls. Berroa has reached base in three out of the four games he has appeared in this month for Nashville.

LUIS ROCKS: Luis Urias has made a statement with his new team and it continued on Sunday, going 1-for-4 with a home run. During his first four games with the Sounds this season, he has collected a hit in three of them, going 6-for-15 (.400) with four RBI. Urias went four straight games with the Athletics in the Major Leagues without a hit before beginning his time with Nashville this year. In 2024, September was a good month for Urias as well, creating a .500 batting average and four extra-base hits over six games with the Seattle Mariners.

TUCKER TIME: Tucker Davidson made one of his best starts for the Nashville Sounds on Sunday against the Tides. Davidson punched out five batters and allowed three hits over 4.0 shutout innings. It is the first scoreless performance for the right-hander this season, and his first scoreless start since notching 5.0 scoreless frames in a start for Norfolk on June 30, 2024. Over his last two starts, Davidson has let up just two runs and acquired 13 strikeouts over 9.0 innings. This comes after allowing nine runs over his first 4.1 innings with the team.







International League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.