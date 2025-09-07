SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 7, 2025

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (42-19, 80-53) at Worcester Red Sox (27-34, 68-67)

September 7, 2025 | Games 134 & 135 | Road Games 67 & 68

Polar Park | First Pitch - Game One - 1:05 P.M.

Game One: RH Erick Leal (8-10, 5.52) vs. LH Kyle Harrison (5-2, 3.58)

Game Two: RH Sean Boyle (8-9, 4.95) vs. LH Connelly Early (3-1, 2.83)

LAST TIME OUT- WORCESTER, MA - Saturday afternoon's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Worcester Red Sox was postponed due to inclement weather. The RailRiders and WooSox will play a twinbill on Sunday, September 7, beginning at 1:05 P.M.

On Friday night, the RailRiders dropped a 7-4 decision to the Red Sox. Worcester built a 4-0 advantage in the first. After a one-out walk, Abraham Toro doubled off Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Brendan Beck. Nathan Hickey's two-run double opened the scoring. Hickey scored on a double from Trayce Thompson, who then crossed on a triple from Tyler McDonough for the four-run edge. Jose Rojas doubled in T.J. Rumfield with two down in the top of the third to cut the WooSox lead to three. Worcester sent eight to the plate for a second time, building a 7-1 lead with a three-run fifth. Hickey doubled in a run for a 5-1 game. With the bases loaded, Max Ferguson singled in a pair, putting the WooSox up 7-1. Spencer Jones launched his 17th home run with the RailRiders in the top of the sixth to cut the deficit to five. It was Jones' 33rd of the season between his time with Somerset and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, tops among all Minor League hitters. The RailRiders added a pair in the top of the eighth on an RBI-double by Brennen Davis and a run-scoring ground out but could not complete their second come-from-behind win of the series.

Tyler Uberstine (4-4) earned the win with a quality start, allowing the first two runs and striking out eight over six innings. Isaiah Campbell recorded the final five outs for his eighth save. Beck (7-3) surrendered all seven runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings with five strikeouts and four walks.

THE CHASE- As play begins today, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a 3.5-game edge on Syracuse for the International League's second-half title. Toledo is 6.5 games back, Lehigh Valley is 7.0 out and Indianapolis is 7.5 games back. The winner of the second-half crown will play at Jacksonville in a best-of-three series starting on September 23.

DOUBLE DIPPERS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has played nine doubleheaders this season, sweeping three, getting swept in one and splitting five. After playing six doubleheaders over the first two months of the season, the RailRiders went over two months without having to double up. Today's twinbill is their fourth since August 1.

POWER SWING- Spencer Jones hit his MiLB-best 33rd home run of the season on Friday night. The Yankees' #3 prospect blasted 16 over 49 games for Somerset and has hit 17 in 54 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Jones leads Lazaro Montes from the Seattle Mariners' system and Ryan Ward from the LA Dodgers organization by one.

RIVALRY WEEK- The RailRiders are 14-5 against the Boston Red Sox top affiliate this season, but saw their seven-game winning streak against Worcester snapped Friday night. Friday also marked Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's first loss at Polar Park this season in seven games. Since 2021, the RailRiders are 41-47 against the WooSox and hold a 29-25 record at Polar Park.

DAY OFF- T.J. Rumfield appeared in 83 straight games from May 27 through September 3. The first baseman hit .280 with nine home runs and 54 runs batted in during that streak.

THE FINAL STRETCH TM - After their series at Polar Park, the RailRiders have one homestand and one road trip remaining on the 2025 calendar. After this week's series, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Lehigh Valley and travels to Buffalo to close out the 2025 slate.

REHAB REVIEW- Austin Slater returned to New York from his rehab assignment with the RailRiders and was activated by the Yankees ahead of their series opener against Toronto tonight. Slater appeared in five games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with three hits over 14 at-bats and four walks. Brent Headrick joined the RailRiders on Thursday on an MLB Rehab stint as he recovers from a left forearm contusion. The southpaw worked a scoreless inning last night with a hit and a pair of strikeouts.

SERIES WORK- After a series split last week against Syracuse and taking the first three games of this set, the RailRiders have now won or split 15 consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24.

ESCARRA OPTIONED- JC. Escarra was optioned by the Yankees on Thursday to open a roster spot for Austin Slater. Escarra is hitting .308 over 18 games for the RailRiders this season in two stints on the SWB roster.

RECORD BOOK ROJAS- Jose Rojas leads the International League with 66 extra-base hits this season and has set a new Scranton/Wilkes-Barre record. He passed Marlon Anderson's 1998 record of 62 extra-base hits with seven added to his tally last week. Rojas is also chasing single-season franchise marks in doubles (four behind Chase Utley's record), total bases, runs batted in, and slugging percentage.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York topped Toronto 3-1. Austin Wells drove in a pair to back Luis Gil in the victory... Somerset walked off New Hampshire 3-2. Garrett Martin and Jake Gatewood drove in runs in the bottom of the ninth for the win... Hudson Valley beat Greensboro 1-0. An RBI single from Juan Matheus in the sixth brought home the lone tally of the day. The winner of Sunday's Renegades and Grasshoppers games will make the SAL postseason... Tampa bested Clearwater 6-2 in the penultimate game of their season. Jose Rodriguez struck out eight over four relief innings in the win.







