September 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

Published on September 7, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (70-66, 31-31) vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (55-80, 24-37)

Sunday, September 7 - 1:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Austin Gomber (1-1, 1.38) vs. LHP Cole Ragans (0-0, -.--)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the finale of a six-game series against the I-80 rivals, Omaha Storm Chasers...left-hander Austin Gomber will make his second start with Iowa... Cole Ragans is slated to make a start on Major League rehab assignment.

EIGHT IS GREAT: The I-Cubs won a 5-3 decision last night vs. Omaha... Dixon Machaho went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI and Carlos Pérez had two hits including a double... Jaxon Wiggins allowed one run across 3.0 innings and struck out four in his first Triple-A start... Eli Morgan earned the win as he tossed a scoreless frame and Nate Pearson worked a scoreless ninth to earn his seventh save.

WALKIN' IT OFF: Friday night with the game tied at 11-11, Hayden Cantrelle doubled home Chase Strumpf to give Iowa their fifth walk-off victory of the season...it marked the I-Cubs first walk-off win since Aug. 22 vs. Sugar Land in which Nicky Lopez scored on a fielder's choice from Jonathon Long in the 10th inning.

17 REASONS TO SIT DOWN: The I-Cubs struck out 17 Storm Chasers in Thursday's 4-3 win...this is the second time this season that Iowa has fanned at least 17+ batters in a single game...last time came against the St. Paul Saints on May 16...Iowa's pitching staff has consistently ranked first throughout the season in strikeouts (1299) and currently rank first in the International League and at the Triple-A level...out of 120 minor league teams, Iowa ranks fifth.

STORM CHASIN': Iowa and Omaha are set to face each other for the final time this season...Iowa went 9-12 vs. the Storm Chasers last year...during the 2025 campaign, Iowa has gone 15-5, marking the most wins against any opponent this season for Iowa...the 14 wins vs. Omaha are also the second-most wins against any opponent in the International League.

NOT A NIGHT OWL: Thursday, the I-Cubs improved their record in day games to 29-19, which is the most such wins in the International League this season, just ahead of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (26-13)...last season, Iowa went 21-27 in day games.

EIGHT STRAIGHT: The I-Cubs won their eighth straight game last night, which is a new season-high...it marks their longest win streak since they also won eight consecutive on Sept. 13-21, 2023...the I-Cubs have not won nine straight since May 27-June 5, 2016...the streak is tied for the third-longest in the International League this season.

JONNY ON THE SPOT: Cubs No. 7 prospect Jonathon Long is batting .311 (147-for-473) with 19 home runs and 86 RBI this season...with 13 games to play, Long has the most hits and RBI since Bryan LaHair had 151 hits and 109 RBI in 2011...Long ranks among International League leaders in hits (T-1st, 147), walks (2nd, 75), runs scored (2nd, 83), total bases (2nd, 232), on-base percentage (3rd, .412), RBI (4th, 86) and batting average (6th, .311).

GOING FOR THE SWEEP: With a win today, the I-Cubs would earn a six-game series sweep vs. Omaha...since the schedule change in 2021, Iowa has not swept an opponent in a six-game series.

COMING RIGHT UP: Carlos Pérez hit two home runs Tuesday night for the third time this year...Pérez and Owen Caissie are the lone Iowa players to have three two-homer games... Pérez's 26 homers are third-most in the International League and no I-Cub has hit more than 23 since Bryan LaHair set the franchise record with 38 in 2011.

SERIES DROUGHT: With the win Friday night, the I-Cubs have now won two series in a row...marks the first time the club has done so this season since June 6-15 at Omaha and vs. Louisville.

FIVE GUY: Infielder Hayden Cantrelle has reached base in 11 straight games dating back to Aug. 23, batting .316 (12-for-38) with two doubles, one home run, nine RBI and seven stolen bases.

WELCOME, JAXON!: Last night, starting pitcher Jaxon Wiggins made his Triple-A debut...Wiggins is rated the No. 81 prospect in all of baseball (MLB.com) and the No. 4 prospect in the Cubs organization...Wiggins has gone 3-2 with a 1.89 ERA (15 ER in 71.1 IP) this season.







